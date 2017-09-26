Ex-‘Australian Idol’ Kate DeAraugo facing 15 years for drug, weapons charges

Former “Australian Idol” Kate DeAraugo could face up to 15 years in jail for drugs and weapons charges. The 31-year-old pop star was allegedly caught with methamphetamines, or commonly known as ice, twice in five days in June.

Shepparton News reports that DeAraugo was first caught with .43 grams of ice in Shepparton on June 10. She was allegedly caught again five days later on June 15 with a “trafficable quantity” of the drug. She was also illegally carrying a large knife and a tomahawk. She was also caught driving under the influence of drugs at the time.

DeAraugo was scheduled to appear at Shepparton Magistrates’ Court on Friday on six charges but had the matter adjourned via letter by her lawyer instead. She is set to face court on Oct. 4. If found guilty, she could face a maximum of 15 years in jail.

Tony Southwell, her friend and former employer, was surprised to learn of the news, saying the “Maybe Tonight” songstress was a thorough professional. He hired DeAraugo for a 20-gig tour with the James Southwell Band in January and February of this year.

“She was never late for a rehearsal or a show and conducted herself in the most professional manner,” he told New Idea. “We brought her in to sing, and that’s what she did, incredibly. There were no issues at all, no sign of drugs or alcohol or anything.”

DeAraugo auditioned for “Australian Idol” thrice. Her first two tries for the first and second season were unsuccessful. On her third try, though, she got to beat all other hopefuls, including runner-up Emily Williams, in the finale. She was crowned the third “Australian Idol” in 2005.

She joined Williams and other former contestants Ricki-Lee Coulter and Paulini to form the all-girl group Young Divas in a national tour in 2007. DeAraugo’s downward spiral allegedly began at the height of her fame. She told News Corp that she started to face addiction issues in 2012. In 2015, she was charged with drug-driving.

