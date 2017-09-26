Ex-‘Australian Idol’ Kate DeAraugo facing 15 years for drug, weapons charges

By @chelean on
Screenhot of Kate DeAraugo's "Shut Your Mouth" official video
Screenhot of Kate DeAraugo's "Shut Your Mouth" official video YouTube/Kate DeAraugo

Former “Australian Idol” Kate DeAraugo could face up to 15 years in jail for drugs and weapons charges. The 31-year-old pop star was allegedly caught with methamphetamines, or commonly known as ice, twice in five days in June.

Shepparton News reports that DeAraugo was first caught with .43 grams of ice in Shepparton on June 10. She was allegedly caught again five days later on June 15 with a “trafficable quantity” of the drug. She was also illegally carrying a large knife and a tomahawk. She was also caught driving under the influence of drugs at the time.

DeAraugo was scheduled to appear at Shepparton Magistrates’ Court on Friday on six charges but had the matter adjourned via letter by her lawyer instead. She is set to face court on Oct. 4. If found guilty, she could face a maximum of 15 years in jail.

Tony Southwell, her friend and former employer, was surprised to learn of the news, saying the “Maybe Tonight” songstress was a thorough professional. He hired DeAraugo for a 20-gig tour with the James Southwell Band in January and February of this year.

“She was never late for a rehearsal or a show and conducted herself in the most professional manner,” he told New Idea. “We brought her in to sing, and that’s what she did, incredibly. There were no issues at all, no sign of drugs or alcohol or anything.”

DeAraugo auditioned for “Australian Idol” thrice. Her first two tries for the first and second season were unsuccessful. On her third try, though, she got to beat all other hopefuls, including runner-up Emily Williams, in the finale. She was crowned the third “Australian Idol” in 2005.

She joined Williams and other former contestants Ricki-Lee Coulter and Paulini to form the all-girl group Young Divas in a national tour in 2007. DeAraugo’s downward spiral allegedly began at the height of her fame. She told News Corp that she started to face addiction issues in 2012. In 2015, she was charged with drug-driving.

Watch Kate DeAraugo’s ‘Shut Your Mouth’ official music video

Related
Join the Discussion
Same-sex marriage could add over $650M to the Australian economy annually: analysis
Employers suspected of exploiting foreign workers targeted in Western Australia
Regulator to examine NSW generators to ensure they operate by the rules
Australian agriculture becomes largest contributor to national GDP growth in 2016-17
Thousands of new jobs as Australia creates its own space agency
Thousands of new jobs as Australia creates its own space agency
New guide for better data privacy management released for Australian organisations
New guide for better data privacy management released for Australian organisations
More Business
Conservative US Senator Ted Cruz ‘likes’ porn video on Twitter
Miss America 2017: Miss Texas Margana Wood slams Trump’s Charlottesville response
Pope Francis responds to Trump administration’s decision to end DACA
These states consider legal action to challenge DACA repeal
Sydney car crash: 'Lovely and bubbly' female model identified as third victim
Sydney car crash: 'Lovely and bubbly' female model identified as third victim
Entire Iraqi-American family arrested after father tried to deposit check in bank
Entire Iraqi-American family arrested after father tried to deposit check in bank
More News
Paul George prefers competing for titles over move to Lakers
Detroit Pistons to revisit Andre Drummond trade in near future
Kevin Durant supports NFL players in anti-Donald Trump stance
Nick Kyrgios explains decision to take a knee at Laver Cup
Red Bull Racing confirm new partnership with Aston Martin
Red Bull Racing confirm new partnership with Aston Martin
Tom Brady turns on friend Donald Trump amid anthem protests
Tom Brady turns on friend Donald Trump amid anthem protests
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘really relaxed as a couple’
'Days of Our Lives' Sept. 26-29 spoilers [VIDEO]
Prince Harry secretly visits Meghan Markle on ‘Suits’ set
‘Poldark’ season 4: Demelza’s family life
'PLL' spinoff: 'Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists' pilot ordered by Freeform
'PLL' spinoff update: Freeform orders 'The Perfectionists' pilot
Ex-‘Australian Idol’ Kate DeAraugo facing 15 years for drug, weapons charges
Ex-‘Australian Idol’ Kate DeAraugo facing 15 years for drug, weapons charges
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car