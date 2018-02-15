'The Evil Within 2' gets much-awaited first-person mode, becomes scarier

By on
osn4hyhnjp6b0oqb3hrm
'The Evil Within 2.' Tango Gameworks/Bethesda Softworks

As if “The Evil Within 2” couldn’t get any scarier, Bethesda and Tango Gameworks have somehow decided to officially add a first-person mode to the survival horror game. The update is free and can now be played on PS4, Xbox One and PC.

In a Q&A on Bethesda’s website, producer Shinsaku Ohara acknowledged the fact that plenty of players had clamoured for the feature to be added to the original version of the sequel. Although the game was indeed designed for third-person gameplay, the developers had “experimented a bit with first-person.”

Players were immediately able to discover the feature once the game released. When word got out, the hype increased for a first-person mode of gameplay. “A lot of players like playing horror games in first-person, so for those who want to see some of the game’s situations through Sebastian’s eyes, it’s a really neat experience,” Ohara said.

When asked if he has a favourite location in-game to explore using the new mode, Ohara answered, “I think exploring Union in first-person makes the scale feel even bigger than it does when you’re in third-person.”

Changing to first-person mode is only a matter of heading to Options and enabling the feature under the General tab. Players can toggle it on and off at any point.

A free trial of the game is available. Yes, you can also experience first-person mode here, and all save data will transfer to the full game should you choose to purchase it.

“The Evil Within 2” continues the terrifying adventures of Sebastian Castellanos as he now attempts to save his daughter from a fate worse than death. It was released in 2017 for the PS4, Xbox One and PC.

Join the Discussion
ACCC reveals jump in CVC acquired from NBN, expects faster broadband speeds
Home loan market competition heats up despite RBA leaving rates on hold
Australian farmland to be marketed to local buyers first before foreign investors
Free payphones in three Brisbane suburbs amid patchy Telstra coverage
Cyberhound introduces Circle with Disney to Australian homes
Cyberhound introduces Circle with Disney to Australian homes
Open banking in Australia: Treasury’s report assesses best ways to share data
Open banking in Australia: Treasury’s report assesses best ways to share data
More Business
Specialists push better access to child health care for all Australian kids
Donald Trump reportedly lied about 10-carat diamond engagement ring for Melania
Watch: Video that captures Donald Trump's orange locks flying apart goes viral
'Fake news' is Word of the Year 2017 by Collins English Dictionary
Australian sites compromised by malware that forces visitors’ computers to mine cryptocurrency
Australian sites compromised by malware that forces visitors’ computers to mine cryptocurrency
South-east Queensland storm leaves homes without power; Boy treated for electric shock
South-east Queensland storm leaves homes without power; Boy treated for electric shock
More News
Lonzo Ball nearing return amid latest LaVar Ball controversy
American tennis stars in racism row at New York Open 2018
Australia's Test squad: Chadd Sayers replaces Jackson Bird for South Africa tour
Cleveland Cavaliers vs Oklahoma City Thunder live stream: Watch NBA online
2018 Algarve Cup: Six Brisbane Roar players named in Matildas squad
2018 Algarve Cup: Six Brisbane Roar players named in Matildas squad
Los Angeles Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans live stream: Watch NBA online
Los Angeles Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans live stream: Watch NBA online
More Sports
Positive attitude towards ageing may cut chances of developing dementia, study suggests
CD Projekt Red to attend E3 2018, hopes high for 'Cyberpunk 2077'
Android game sale: New Humble Mobile Bundle contains US$45 worth of games
Crash Bandicoot heading to Switch and PC, new game in 2019 - report
US professor who insisted ‘Australia is not a country’ fired
US professor who insisted ‘Australia is not a country’ fired
New Steam games for February week 2: 'DESOLATE' and more
New Steam games for February week 2: 'DESOLATE' and more
More Life
'The Good Doctor' season 1 episode 15 spoilers
'Days of Our Lives' Feb. 14-16 spoilers [VIDEO]
'The Resident' season 1 episode 5 spoilers
'Bull' season 2 episode 16 spoilers
'Solo: A Star Wars Story': First batch of Hasbro action figures released
‘Solo’: Han, Lando and Qi’ra toys teased
'Outlander' season 4 production update: Half the filming done
‘Outlander’ season 4: Maril Davis shares production update
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car