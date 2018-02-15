'The Evil Within 2' gets much-awaited first-person mode, becomes scarier

As if “The Evil Within 2” couldn’t get any scarier, Bethesda and Tango Gameworks have somehow decided to officially add a first-person mode to the survival horror game. The update is free and can now be played on PS4, Xbox One and PC.

In a Q&A on Bethesda’s website, producer Shinsaku Ohara acknowledged the fact that plenty of players had clamoured for the feature to be added to the original version of the sequel. Although the game was indeed designed for third-person gameplay, the developers had “experimented a bit with first-person.”

Players were immediately able to discover the feature once the game released. When word got out, the hype increased for a first-person mode of gameplay. “A lot of players like playing horror games in first-person, so for those who want to see some of the game’s situations through Sebastian’s eyes, it’s a really neat experience,” Ohara said.

When asked if he has a favourite location in-game to explore using the new mode, Ohara answered, “I think exploring Union in first-person makes the scale feel even bigger than it does when you’re in third-person.”

Changing to first-person mode is only a matter of heading to Options and enabling the feature under the General tab. Players can toggle it on and off at any point.

A free trial of the game is available. Yes, you can also experience first-person mode here, and all save data will transfer to the full game should you choose to purchase it.

“The Evil Within 2” continues the terrifying adventures of Sebastian Castellanos as he now attempts to save his daughter from a fate worse than death. It was released in 2017 for the PS4, Xbox One and PC.