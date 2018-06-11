EU leader Tusk says there’s ‘special place in heaven’ for Trudeau

U.S. President Donald Trump approaches Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as he arrives at the G7 Summit in Charlevoix, Quebec, Canada, June 8, 2018.

U.S. President Donald Trump approaches Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as he arrives at the G7 Summit in Charlevoix, Quebec, Canada, June 8, 2018. Reuters/Leah Millis

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has a “special place in heaven,” European Council President Donald Tusk said in rebuke to the statement made by one of Donald Trump’s trade officials. The US president’s staff claimed Trudeau had a “special place in hell” for those who oppose Trump.

Trudeau announced on Saturday that all Group of Seven nations at the G7 Summit in Canada had signed a joint communique. Trump, however, announced later that day that he would not sign the communique, making him the only leader of the group who withdrew his support. The US president accused Trudeau of giving false statements at his news conference.

European Council President Donald Tusk, Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May, Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel, U.S. President Donald Trump, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, France's President Emmanuel Macron, Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker participate in the working session at the G7 Summit in the Charlevoix town of La Malbaie, Quebec, Canada, June 8, 2018. Reuters/Christinne Muschi

“Based on Justin’s false statements at his news conference, and the fact that Canada is charging massive Tariffs to our U.S. farmers, workers and companies, I have instructed our U.S. Reps not to endorse the Communique as we look at Tariffs on automobiles flooding the U.S. Market!” [sic] Trump tweeted.

Trudeau said he had been consistent with what he told Trump and at his speech. “The Prime Minister said nothing he hasn’t said before — both in public and in private conversations with the President,” his office said in a statement.

A Trump trade official, however, doubled down on the insult, saying there’s a “special place in hell” for those who betrayed Trump. Peter Navarro, a trade adviser of the Trump administration, made the comment on the conservative channel Fox News on Sunday.

“There’s a special place in hell for any foreign leader that engages in bad faith diplomacy with President Donald J Trump and then tries to stab him in the back on the way out the door,” he said. “That’s what bad faith Justin Trudeau did with that stunt press conference. That’s what weak, dishonest Justin Trudeau did, and that comes right from Air Force One.”

Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland refused to respond to the insult to their prime minister, saying, “Canada does not conduct its diplomacy through ad hominem attacks … and we refrain particularly from ad hominem attacks when it comes from a close ally,” she told reporters in Quebec.

Trudeau has the European Union’s support, though. Tusk, the President of the European Council, appeared to have taken a jab at Trump without saying so and while obviously siding with Trudeau.

“There is a special place in heaven for @JustinTrudeau. Canada, thank you for the perfect organisation of G7,” Tusk tweeted.

There is a special place in heaven for @JustinTrudeau. Canada, thank you for the perfect organisation of G7! — Donald Tusk (@eucopresident) June 10, 2018

European Council President Donald Tusk, Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May, Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel, U.S. President Donald Trump and Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pose during a family photo at the G7 Summit in the Charlevoix city of La Malbaie, Quebec, Canada, June 8, 2018. Reuters/Yves Herman

Trump: Fair Trade is ‘Fool Trade’

If there’s anything that Trump learnt from the G7 Summit in Canada, it’s that fair trade was a “fool trade.” On Monday in Singapore, the former reality TV show host continued his rant against Canada and the rest of the G7 nations, which also include France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the UK.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks to U.S. President Donald Trump during the second day of the G7 meeting in Charlevoix city of La Malbaie, Quebec, Canada, June 9, 2018. Bundesregierung/Jesco Denzel/Handout via Reuters

“Fair Trade is now to be called Fool Trade if it is not Reciprocal. According to a Canada release, they make almost 100 Billion Dollars in Trade with U.S. (guess they were bragging and got caught!). Minimum is 17B. Tax Dairy from us at 270%. Then Justin acts hurt when called out!” he tweeted.

“Why should I, as President of the United States, allow countries to continue to make Massive Trade Surpluses, as they have for decades, while our Farmers, Workers & Taxpayers have such a big and unfair price to pay? Not fair to the PEOPLE of America! $800 Billion Trade Deficit…

“And add to that the fact that the U.S. pays close to the entire cost of NATO- protecting many of these same countries that rip us off on Trade (they pay only a fraction of the cost-and laugh!). The European Union had a $151 Billion Surplus- should pay much more for Military!”

Trump left the G7 Summit in Canada early for Singapore. Last week, he has enraged the US allies by imposing tariffs and steel aluminium imports.