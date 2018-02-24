Ester Ledecka first woman to win gold in different sports at same Olympics

Ester Ledecka from the Czech Republic has become the first woman to win gold medals in different sports at the same Olympics, in the ongoing PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Winter Games. The 22-year-old won the snowboarding medal on Saturday to add to her Alpine skiing gold a week ago.

Ledecka made hade Olympic history on Saturday when she pumped her right fist after powering through the finish line of the women's parallel giant slalom competition. In an awe-inspiring moment, Ledecka hugged German runner-up Selina Joerg before dropping to her knees as the crowd at the Phoenix Snow Park showered her with a thunderous ovation.

The 22-year-old Czech sensation entered the event as the 68th best skier in the world, while starting at 26th. Typically, medal contenders start this particular event within the top-10.

“It was a big burden over the last week. After the super-G, a lot of people were just coming and saying: 'Congratulations, congratulations, congratulations'. It was so nice," an ecstatic Ledecka said after claiming gold at the podium, via the official website of the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Ledecka revealed that it felt strange to go back-and-forth between the snowboard and skis. “I really enjoyed the race today. I had the huge support of my team and I'm really grateful for all they are doing. Without them I couldn't really be here.

But I was thinking, 'But OK, you have to change to snowboard already'. I had quite a hard time now. I was just standing there and suddenly the snowboard girl comes in. I was just riding with the confidence, enjoying the race and having fun. It’s really satisfying that I could be here competing in both events and winning in both," added Ledecka.

Ester Ledecka makes history at Winter Olympics

Mikaela Shiffrin, the American Alpine skier who won two medals at the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Winter Games, believes Ledecka's feat must rank among the greatest in sports history.

‘‘For somebody, anybody, to take ski racing to another level, it takes a ton of hard work, focus, determination, an incredible amount of athleticism. I think everyone was thinking, ‘What are we doing wrong? I thought this sport was hard’. Well apparently not. It’s an incredible example for young, aspiring skiers and snowboarders, freestylers, anybody," she said, via The Brisbane Times.

The PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Winter Games will conclude on Sunday with the Ice Hockey final between Russia and Germany and the 30km classic style cross country skiing, among other events. There will also the closing ceremony held at the Pyeongchang County in South Korea. Nowray (38 medals, 13 gold), Germany (28 medals, 13 gold) and Canada (28 medals, 11 gold) sit at atop of the medal tally.