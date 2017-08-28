eSafety Office gives young Aussies new resources to counter online hate

By on
Cyber security
People pose in front of a display showing the word 'cyber' in binary code, in this picture illustration taken in Zenica December 27, 2014. Reuters/Dado Ruvic

The eSafety Office has taken another step aimed at helping young Australians counter online hate and promote positive values with the launch of the its new youth engagement platform called Young & eSafe. It comes as a research from the eSafety Commissioner finds that 50 to 60 percent of Aussie kids and teens aged 12 to 17 have seen hateful or racist comments on the Internet.

It was also revealed in the research that young people from linguistically and culturally diverse backgrounds are more likely to be the targets of online hate. eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grants states that their goal is to empower young people to utilise technology as a force for good, and as a platform to condemn abuse, racism and hate. “Half of young people say they would take some form of action when confronted with hateful comments online,” Inman says in a media release, adding they intend to intensify that majority and provide them with the skills to become positive influencers.

Young & eSafe

Young & eSafe features resource and advice “developed by young people for young people.” These include a series of short films, expert advice and real-life stories which are all designed to assist young Aussie in creating positive changes online, which can also translate into positive changes offline.

Rosie Thomas, Project Rockit CoCEO, said they were proud to support the launch of the Young & eSafe resources, adding calling out hate online can be “scary and sometimes risky.”That's why it's really important to equip young people with the tools they need to not only stay safe online but to create the kind of online world they can be proud of," Thomas said in the press release published at the eSafety site.

The new resources were developed in consultation with the Australian Multicultural Foundation. They were tested to guarantee that they are relevant and engaging for a comprehensive range of young people, including those from culturally and linguistically diverse communities. The Office of the eSafety Commissioner is positive that the new resources will help build young Aussies’ resilience and make online spaces safer.

Meanwhile, the first Kookaburra Kids Foundation camp for children of current and former Australian Defence Force (ADF) families affected by mental illness was set to give kids the opportunity to have fun in a supportive environment. The camp also sought to boost their understanding about mental illness and develop coping skills.

CNBC/YouTube

Related
Join the Discussion
SA business owners expect unemployment rate to rise: survey
A look into an average Australian's pay packet
Australian fintech sector launches first dedicated employment platform
Employment growth in Australia is stronger in 2017 amid AI 'threats'
Australia: 10 highest paid ASX100 CEOs on a realised pay basis
Australia: 10 highest paid ASX100 CEOs on a realised pay basis
ATO requires top 1000 companies to report 'contestable' issues
ATO requires top 1000 companies to report 'contestable' issues
More Business
Danish Crown Prince Frederik turned away from Brisbane bar
How suspected terrorist escaped after Barcelona attack
Aussie teens want 'glamorous' jobs like footballers, actors and YouTubers: report
Body cavity search: woman is suing police for '11-minute rape'
Idaho Republican suggests it’s ‘plausible’ Obama was behind Charlottesville protest
Idaho Republican suggests it’s ‘plausible’ Obama was behind Charlottesville protest
Couple allegedly engaged in sex acts on Vegas flight released without charges
Couple allegedly engaged in sex acts on Vegas flight released without charges
More News
Dhaka Test: Australia in trouble after Day 2 against Bangladesh
2017 US Open: Roger Federer, Nick Kyrgios on 4th round collision course
Kyrie Irving Trade: Cavs inquire about Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum
2017 US Open draw reshuffle ends hopes of Federer vs Nadal final
Rafael Nadal vs Dusan Lajovic live stream: Watch 2017 US Open online
Rafael Nadal vs Dusan Lajovic live stream: Watch 2017 US Open online
2017 US Open: Maria Sharapova makes emotional comeback, beats Simona Halep
2017 US Open: Maria Sharapova makes emotional comeback, beats Simona Halep
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
Evangeline Lilly ‘honoured’ to play Wasp in ‘Ant-Man’ sequel
‘Star Wars Rebels’: Vanessa Marshall on live-action film for Hera
‘Outlander’ season 3: Older Fergus still has the same mannerisms
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Rift between Jon and Dany
'General Hospital’ spoilers for Aug. 29 to Sept. 1: Ava helps Griffin
'General Hospital’ Aug. 29 to Sept. 1 spoilers [VIDEOS]
'The Young and the Restless' spoilers for Aug. 29 to Sept. 1
'The Young and the Restless' Aug. 29 to Sept. 1 spoilers
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car