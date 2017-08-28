eSafety Office gives young Aussies new resources to counter online hate

The eSafety Office has taken another step aimed at helping young Australians counter online hate and promote positive values with the launch of the its new youth engagement platform called Young & eSafe. It comes as a research from the eSafety Commissioner finds that 50 to 60 percent of Aussie kids and teens aged 12 to 17 have seen hateful or racist comments on the Internet.

It was also revealed in the research that young people from linguistically and culturally diverse backgrounds are more likely to be the targets of online hate. eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grants states that their goal is to empower young people to utilise technology as a force for good, and as a platform to condemn abuse, racism and hate. “Half of young people say they would take some form of action when confronted with hateful comments online,” Inman says in a media release, adding they intend to intensify that majority and provide them with the skills to become positive influencers.

Young & eSafe

Young & eSafe features resource and advice “developed by young people for young people.” These include a series of short films, expert advice and real-life stories which are all designed to assist young Aussie in creating positive changes online, which can also translate into positive changes offline.

Rosie Thomas, Project Rockit CoCEO, said they were proud to support the launch of the Young & eSafe resources, adding calling out hate online can be “scary and sometimes risky.”That's why it's really important to equip young people with the tools they need to not only stay safe online but to create the kind of online world they can be proud of," Thomas said in the press release published at the eSafety site.

The new resources were developed in consultation with the Australian Multicultural Foundation. They were tested to guarantee that they are relevant and engaging for a comprehensive range of young people, including those from culturally and linguistically diverse communities. The Office of the eSafety Commissioner is positive that the new resources will help build young Aussies’ resilience and make online spaces safer.

CNBC/YouTube