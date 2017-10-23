Eric Bledsoe wants trade as Phoenix Suns fire Earl Watson

Dec 14, 2015; Dallas, TX, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Eric Bledsoe (2) drives to the basket past Dallas Mavericks center Zaza Pachulia (27) during the second half at the American Airlines Center. The Mavericks defeat the Suns 104-94.

Dec 14, 2015; Dallas, TX, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Eric Bledsoe (2) drives to the basket past Dallas Mavericks center Zaza Pachulia (27) during the second half at the American Airlines Center. The Mavericks defeat the Suns 104-94. Reuters/Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Starting point guard Eric Bledsoe has requested a trade from the Phoenix Suns on the same day the franchise let go off head coach Earl Watson. A forthright Bledsoe tweeted out Sunday "I Don't wanna be here" barely an hour before the Suns fired Watson and appointed Jay Triano as interim head coach.

The Suns (0-3) have made a disastrous start to the 2017-18 NBA season. After suffering a franchise-worst blowout loss on opening night to the Portland Trail Blazers (124-76), the Suns were hammered 130-88 Saturday night by the Los Angeles Clippers, propelling the Suns front office to take swift action.

Eric Bledsoe trade: Will Phoenix Suns pull the trigger?

Bledsoe has two years left on the five-year, US$70 million (AU$89 million) contract he signed with the Suns in 2014. Since Bledsoe has no Player Option on his contract, the team that trades for him will be assured of his services through the 2018-19 season. As of this writing, the Suns haven't entertained any offers for Bledose; however, there were reports of the guard being on the trade market during the summer. In the aftermath of Brandon Knight's season-ending injury, the Suns were forced to put off Eric Bledsoe trade talks.

Besides Watson, the Suns let go off three other assistant coaches -- including Nate Bjorkgren, Mehmet Okur and Jason Fraser. Okur and Fraser were primarily player development coaches. Former Sacramento Kings head coach Tyrone Corbin has been promoted to the assistant coach role under Triano

"Thank you to my Suns family, the Phoenix community, and everyone who has supported me through this journey. Life has unpredictable pivots that I embrace humbly and with great purpose," Watson was quoted as saying by ESPN.

Earl Watson will leave Phoenix with a 33-85 record as a head coach. He had replaced current New York Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek as interim coach in 2016 before taking over the reins of the team at the start of the 2016-17 season. In his first season as coach, the Suns finished with a 24-58 record and claimed the No. 4 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft -- with which they selected talented wing Josh Jackson. Stay tuned for the latest news and updates on a potential Eric Bledsoe trade.