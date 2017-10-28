Eric Bledsoe Trade: Suns trying to include Tyson Chandler

By @saihoops on
Eric Bledsoe trade, Cleveland Cavaliers
Jan 22, 2017; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Phoenix Suns point guard Eric Bledsoe (2) celebrates after a basket by guard Brandon Knight (11) against the Toronto Raptors at Air Canada Centre. The Suns beat the Raptors 115-103. USA TODAY Sports / Tom Szczerbowski

The Phoenix Suns (2-3) are trying to include veteran centre Tyson Chandler in a potential trade package for disgruntled point guard Eric Bledsoe, per reports. Bledsoe and the Suns are on the brink of going their separate ways after the eighth-year guard requested a trade in the aftermath of coach Earl Watson's firing.

According to a tweet from Mark Stein of The New York Times, "As the Suns seek a new home via trade for Eric Bledsoe, they've explored trying to move Tyson Chandler in the same deal, league sources say."

Chandler, a former NBA champion and Defensive Player of the Year, joined the Suns on a four-year contract worth US$52 million (AU$67 million) in the summer of 2015. Though Chandler is still Phoenix's starting centre, the team is poised to rebuild with its young core of front court players that includes Alex Len, Marquese Chriss, Dragan Bender and Alan Williams. Chandler is due US$13.59 million (AU$17.69 million) for the 2018-19 season, the last year of his contract.

Eric Bledsoe has two full seasons left on contract

Bledsoe has two seasons left on the five-year, US$70 million (AU$89 million) contract he signed with the Suns in 2014. Since there are is no Player Option on his deal, the team that trades for him is assured of his services for two full seasons (2017-18 and 2018-19).

According to CBS Sports, the Suns could attract better offers in a potential Eric Bledsoe package from playoff teams that could use Chandler's veteran presence. With the Suns unlikely to end their postseason drought, Chandler would be better equipped to contribute for a championship contender.

"The Bledsoe trade is an interesting one, because it could potentially change the face of the playoff picture in whichever conference he ends up playing in. The fact that the Suns want to include Chandler in the deal doesn't kill the trade at all -- as long as a third team is willing to step in and take on salary in exchange for a future asset."

Eric Bledsoe, one of the most athletic point guards in the league, asked out of Phoenix the same day the franchise let go off head coach Earl Watson. A forthright Bledsoe tweeted "I don't wanna be here" barely an hour before the Phoenix front office decided to sack Watson and appoint Jay Triano as interim head coach. Stay tuned for the latest Eric Bledsoe trade chatter and other NBA Trade News.

Related
Join the Discussion
Woolworths workers reportedly pushes for wage increases of $2 an hour
The last Holden: Australia's final locally made car rolls off production line
ANZ sells its OnePath Pensions and Investments to IOOF
Avoid Christmas shopping crowds: Australia’s biggest online stores offer free shipping
World butter shortage: What it means for Melbourne's pastry community
World butter shortage: What it means for Melbourne's pastry community
Uber rival Taxify plans to launch services in Australia, promises good offers
Uber rival Taxify plans to launch services in Australia, promises good offers
More Business
Unearthed clip shows Trump kissing young woman, talking about ‘beautiful’ teenager
Easier citizenship test for wannabe Aussies after Senate rejects amendments
Melania Trump body double story divides the Internet
Donald Trump net worth: Forbes reveals why POTUS slips in rich list
Jacinda Ardern becomes youngest and 3rd female New Zealand prime minister
Jacinda Ardern becomes youngest and 3rd female New Zealand prime minister
'Love Barack': What young Obama wrote to his ex-girlfriend
'Love Barack': What young Obama wrote to his ex-girlfriend
More News
Kobe Bryant wants Micahel Jordan or Phil Jackson at HOF induction
Eric Bledsoe Trade: Suns trying to include Tyson Chandler
NBA Trade News: Philadelphia 76ers eager to move Jahlil Okafor
Roger Federer vs Adrian Mannarino live stream: Watch Basel ATP live
Roger Federer vs David Goffin live stream: Watch Swiss Indoors online
Roger Federer vs David Goffin live stream: Watch Swiss Indoors online
LeBron James Free Agency: Lakers frontrunners to sign Cavs star next year
LeBron James Free Agency: Lakers frontrunners to sign Cavs star next year
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
‘Star Wars Rebels’ season 4: Hera and Kanan get intimate
‘The Walking Dead’ season 8 episode 2: Kingdom in trouble
‘Outlander’ season 3 episode 7 preview
'The Bold and the Beautiful' Oct. 26-27 spoilers [VIDEO]
'Coronation Street' spoilers for Oct. 27: Aidan kisses Alya
'Coronation Street' Oct. 27 spoilers [VIDEO]
'Lucifer' season 3 episode 5: Charlotte is back
‘Lucifer’ season 3: An awkward moment for Morningstar
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car