Eric Bledsoe Trade: Suns trying to include Tyson Chandler

Jan 22, 2017; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Phoenix Suns point guard Eric Bledsoe (2) celebrates after a basket by guard Brandon Knight (11) against the Toronto Raptors at Air Canada Centre. The Suns beat the Raptors 115-103. USA TODAY Sports / Tom Szczerbowski

The Phoenix Suns (2-3) are trying to include veteran centre Tyson Chandler in a potential trade package for disgruntled point guard Eric Bledsoe, per reports. Bledsoe and the Suns are on the brink of going their separate ways after the eighth-year guard requested a trade in the aftermath of coach Earl Watson's firing.

According to a tweet from Mark Stein of The New York Times, "As the Suns seek a new home via trade for Eric Bledsoe, they've explored trying to move Tyson Chandler in the same deal, league sources say."

Chandler, a former NBA champion and Defensive Player of the Year, joined the Suns on a four-year contract worth US$52 million (AU$67 million) in the summer of 2015. Though Chandler is still Phoenix's starting centre, the team is poised to rebuild with its young core of front court players that includes Alex Len, Marquese Chriss, Dragan Bender and Alan Williams. Chandler is due US$13.59 million (AU$17.69 million) for the 2018-19 season, the last year of his contract.

Eric Bledsoe has two full seasons left on contract

Bledsoe has two seasons left on the five-year, US$70 million (AU$89 million) contract he signed with the Suns in 2014. Since there are is no Player Option on his deal, the team that trades for him is assured of his services for two full seasons (2017-18 and 2018-19).

According to CBS Sports, the Suns could attract better offers in a potential Eric Bledsoe package from playoff teams that could use Chandler's veteran presence. With the Suns unlikely to end their postseason drought, Chandler would be better equipped to contribute for a championship contender.

"The Bledsoe trade is an interesting one, because it could potentially change the face of the playoff picture in whichever conference he ends up playing in. The fact that the Suns want to include Chandler in the deal doesn't kill the trade at all -- as long as a third team is willing to step in and take on salary in exchange for a future asset."

Eric Bledsoe, one of the most athletic point guards in the league, asked out of Phoenix the same day the franchise let go off head coach Earl Watson. A forthright Bledsoe tweeted "I don't wanna be here" barely an hour before the Phoenix front office decided to sack Watson and appoint Jay Triano as interim head coach. Stay tuned for the latest Eric Bledsoe trade chatter and other NBA Trade News.