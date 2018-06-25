| Make IBT your homepage

'The Equaliser 2': Denzel Washington seeks revenge in explosive trailer

By @sachintrivedig on
Equaliser
A poster of the film "Equaliser 2." Equaliser/Facebook

A new action packed trailer of “The Equaliser 2” has been released online. Bodies will pile up in the movie, as Robert McCall picks up the gun and seeks revenge on the people who wronged him.

After the events in the first movie, Robert will settle down as a Lyft driver. Washington reprises his role, and this time his character is a bored driver, dealing with the pleasures and pains of his new life.

Robert does his job, and occasionally helps out random people too. Sometimes things get intense and he has to let his fist do the talking. Still, he is managing to stay off the radar, until one day.

The death of a friend forces Robert to return. He is on a mission to kill each and every one responsible for the death of his friend.  His only disappointment? It’s the fact that he’s going to do the killing just once!

“I punish the guilty…if you’re lucky..they give you the opportunity to do the right thing…this ain’t one of those times,” Robert says in the trailer.

The action packed trailer takes Robert all over the place. From fist fights to knifes and gun shots and machines guns to huge explosions; the movie is promising to be an action packed ride for the fans.

Antoine Fuqua is back in the director’s chair in the film. He was also at the helm for the 2014 movie of the franchise. Some of the other popular films he has directed are “The Magnificent Seven,” “Olympus Has Fallen,” “Shooter” and “King Arthur.”

“The Equaliser 2” is set to be released on July 19 in Australia. The cast members of the film include Pedro Pascal, Sakina Jaffrey (Fatima), Melissa Leo (Susan Plummer), Bill Pullman (Brian Plummer), Orson Bean (Sam Rubinstein), Ashton Sanders, Abigail Marlowe (Jana Calbert), and Caroline Day (Amy).

Credit: Sony Pictures Entertainment/ YouTube

Related
Join the Discussion
Australian governments don’t work with each other and it’s causing trouble
Australian millennials’ incomes have grown more than in other countries
The world needs to build more than two billion new homes over the next 80 years
The world economy can benefit from a vindicated Trump
Strong Economic Data Cause Declines In Gold - Will This Last?
Strong Economic Data Cause Declines In Gold - Will This Last?
Organic agriculture is going mainstream, but not the way you think it is
Organic agriculture is going mainstream, but not the way you think it is
More Business
Sydney mum accused of poisoning 18-month-old son with epilepsy drug
Aveo executive charged and identified as the Brisbane poo jogger
Brock Turner rape case judge, Aaron Persky, recalled
Victoria proposes jail for wage theft, workplace manslaughter
Bali Nine: Tan Duc Thanh Nguyen dies
Bali Nine: Tan Duc Thanh Nguyen dies
The Coalition's income tax cuts will help the rich more, but in a decade everyone pays more anyway
The Coalition's income tax cuts will help the rich more, but in a decade everyone pays more anyway
More News
FIFA World Cup 2018: Meet the teams
Paul George, LeBron James will sign with Lakers, says Shaq
Andrew Bogut snubs Melbourne United for Sydney Kings
DraftKings to launch daily fantasy sports in Australia
How to choose a World Cup team when the US isn't contending
How to choose a World Cup team when the US isn't contending
Old faces are still a force to be reckoned with in tennis
Old faces are still a force to be reckoned with in tennis
More Sports
Melting Arctic sends a message: Climate change is here in a big way
Driverless cars are already here but the roads aren't ready for them
New Steam games for March week 4: 'Ash of Gods' and more
Pasta can help in weight loss, research suggests
‘Delete Facebook account’ searches rise 95% in Australia [Infographic]
‘Delete Facebook account’ searches rise 95% in Australia [Infographic]
Why you should talk to your children about Cambridge Analytica
Why you should talk to your children about Cambridge Analytica
More Life
‘Outlander’ season 4: ‘Amazing stuff’ in store for fans
‘Better Call Saul’ season 4: Impact of Chuck on Jimmy
'Welcome to Marwen': First trailer released
‘Creed 2’: Drago returns
'Mission: Impossible - Fallout': Special sneak peek at IMAX
‘Mission: Impossible- Fallout’: Teaser part of ‘Jurassic World’
'Ant-Man and the Wasp': Hannah John-Kamen teases mysterious Ghost
‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’: Ghost from comics is different
More Entertainment