'The Equaliser 2': Denzel Washington seeks revenge in explosive trailer

A new action packed trailer of “The Equaliser 2” has been released online. Bodies will pile up in the movie, as Robert McCall picks up the gun and seeks revenge on the people who wronged him.

After the events in the first movie, Robert will settle down as a Lyft driver. Washington reprises his role, and this time his character is a bored driver, dealing with the pleasures and pains of his new life.

Robert does his job, and occasionally helps out random people too. Sometimes things get intense and he has to let his fist do the talking. Still, he is managing to stay off the radar, until one day.

The death of a friend forces Robert to return. He is on a mission to kill each and every one responsible for the death of his friend. His only disappointment? It’s the fact that he’s going to do the killing just once!

“I punish the guilty…if you’re lucky..they give you the opportunity to do the right thing…this ain’t one of those times,” Robert says in the trailer.

The action packed trailer takes Robert all over the place. From fist fights to knifes and gun shots and machines guns to huge explosions; the movie is promising to be an action packed ride for the fans.

Antoine Fuqua is back in the director’s chair in the film. He was also at the helm for the 2014 movie of the franchise. Some of the other popular films he has directed are “The Magnificent Seven,” “Olympus Has Fallen,” “Shooter” and “King Arthur.”

“The Equaliser 2” is set to be released on July 19 in Australia. The cast members of the film include Pedro Pascal, Sakina Jaffrey (Fatima), Melissa Leo (Susan Plummer), Bill Pullman (Brian Plummer), Orson Bean (Sam Rubinstein), Ashton Sanders, Abigail Marlowe (Jana Calbert), and Caroline Day (Amy).

Credit: Sony Pictures Entertainment/ YouTube