English-subbed trailer released for 'Fullmetal Alchemist' live-action film

An English-subtitled trailer for the live-action “Fullmetal Alchemist” has been uploaded by Warner Bros. A notable addition this time around is the new theme song “Kimi no Soba ni Iru yo” (I’m By Your Side) by Misia.

Directed by Fumihiko Sori, the live-action adaptation of Hiromu Arakawa’s popular manga will first premiere on October 25 during the Tokyo International Film Festival. Its official Japanese release, however, will be on December 1.

Folks attending the Anime NYC event are in for a treat as “Fullmetal Alchemist” has been announced as the official closing film of the convention. The event runs in New York City from November 17 to 19. Director Sori has been confirmed to attend the screening.

The live-action film stars “Assassination Classroom” lead actor Ryosuke Yamada as Edward Elric. Atomu Mizuishi, meanwhile, serves as voice actor for Edward’s brother Alphonse. Tsubasa Honda plays Winry, while “Yuri on Ice” theme song singer Dean Fujioka plays Roy Mustang. Other cast members are as follows:

Ryûta Satô as Maes Hughes

Misako Renbutsu as Riza Hawkeye

Yô Ôizumi as Shou Tucker

Kenjirô Ishimaru as Cornello

Yasuko Matsuyuki as Lust

Shinji Uchiyama as Gluttony

Kanata Hongô as Envy

Natsuna as Maria Ross

Fumiyo Kohinata as Hakuro

Natsuki Harada as Gracia Hughes

Jun Kunimura as Tim Marcoh

“Fullmetal Alchemist” is set in a world powered by alchemy. It tells the story of brothers Edward and Alphonse, who after an alchemic ritual gone wrong must search for the Philosopher's Stone to restore their bodies to normal state. Worldwide release dates of the live-action film, particularly for Australian cinemas, are yet to be announced.

WBondemand/YouTube