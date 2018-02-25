English Premier League: Liverpool up to second with win over West Ham

Liverpool FC moved to second place in the English Premier League (EPL) standings Saturday with a convincing 4-1 victory over West Ham United at Anfield. With a 16-9-3 record, Liverpool now trail leaders Manchester City (23-3-1) by 15 points and lead third-placed Manchester United (17-5-5) by a point in the standings.

The home side delivered one of its most electric performances of the 2017-18 EPL season as Egyptian striker Mohamed Salah nearly netted a goal within the first three minutes. Sixteen minutes later, Austrian forward Marko Arnautovic was close to giving West Ham a 1-0 lead but was denied by Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius.

Liverpool broke through 30 minutes into the contest when a corner was flicked into the net by German midfielder Emre Can. The Reds claimed a 2-0 lead just five minutes into the second half when Salah delivered a spectacular goal courtesy an assist from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. Barely six minutes later, Brazilian winger Roberto Firmino converted to give Liverpool a dominating 3-0 lead.

West Ham reduced the deficit to 3-1 when substitute Michail Antonio struck in the 59th minute. However, Liverpool sealed the victory when Senegalese winger Sadio Mane converted on an Andrew Robertson cross in the 77th minute. With the defeat, West Ham United (7-9-12) dropped to 13th place in the EPL standings.

Though fans at Anfield were ecstatic at the team's ascension to No. 2 in the standings, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp stressed that the club had bigger goals.

Liverpool surge but Jurgen Klopp not too excited

"It's a nice moment, but nothing more. I would say we are not second -- it looks like this in the moment, but if Man United win tomorrow then we were second for a few hours and I am not sure that is too important to be honest. To get the points is very important today. We all put pressure on each other with the results we get -- you have no time to rest and if you waste one point it's like 'wow.' All the others are flying, so you have to fly as well," Klopp told reporters after the win, via ESPN FC.

While cautioning his players against complacency, Klopp said that the three points gained from the win over West Ham were more valuable than league standings.

"We play Chelsea later in the season, we play United in two weeks. It's very decisive and we don't have points to waste -- it's not that we have any opportunity to. I would have taken a 1-0 win today -- ugly, dirty, West Ham four times (off the( post and Loris Karius 20 saves or whatever -- I would have taken it because we need the points. Of course, now it is nice because we deserved these three points, we played well and could keep this kind of little run (going) with a few nice results," said Klopp, before showering praise on Mohamed Salah for netting his 31st goal of the season.

Liverpool will next face the 15th-placed Newcastle United (7-8-13) on Saturday, March 3. In the same week, Jurgen Klopp's squad will face Porto in the second leg of the Champions League Round of 16 before preparing for a clash against Manchester United on March 10.