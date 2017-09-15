Employers suspected of exploiting foreign workers targeted in Western Australia

A major operation has targeted employers suspected of exploiting foreign workers. The multi-agency investigation also targeted those involved in the organisation of visa fraud and labour hire intermediaries.

Australian Border Force (ABF) has partnered with the Australian Federal Police (AFP) and the Western Australia Police to conduct the operation under Taskforce Cadena in Western Australia. ABF, AFP and WA Police officers executed search warrants in Bullsbrook and Wanneroo.

The warrant activity has led to the identification of 36 illegal workers. At least 28 lawful non-citizens working in breach of their visa conditions were identified in addition to eight unlawful non-citizens.

Clinton Sims, ABF Superintendent Enforcement Command WA, assured that the ABF is committed to tackling the practice of illegal work in the country. He said the ABF is encouraging businesses to ensure they follow their obligations, and that the agency will deal firmly with those who choose to do the wrong thing.

The recent operation, Sims said, shows the work the ABF and its partner agencies are undertaking to target illegal labour hire operations. The agencies aim to eradicate illegal work and the exploitation of foreign nationals. "Those found to be employing illegal workers can face criminal penalties, which carry fines for individuals up to $25,200 and/or two years imprisonment and up to $126,000 for corporations per illegal worker," Sims said in a media release.

Taskforce Cadena, a joint agency initiative between the Border Protection and the Department of Immigration led by its operational arm the ABF and the Fair Work Ombudsman. Anyone who knows an employer, business or individual who might be organising visa fraud or illegal work is encouraged to contact Border Watch on 1800 009 623 or online at www.border.gov.au/report.

In other news, the Turnbull government has introduced legislation to remove the double taxation of digital currency. The move is expected to further cement the nation’s reputation as a global FinTech centre.

It can become easier for new innovative digital currency businesses to operate here, as the government takes action to boost jobs and wages. The Turnbull government has reportedly worked closely with the FinTech industry for the development of the reform, which was unanimously approved by the states and territories.

The recent Global Financial Centres Index has seen Sydney and Melbourne featuring within the top tier of FinTech and financial services destinations. The government, in a media release, assures it will continue to work with the Australian FinTech industry.

