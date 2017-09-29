​'Empire' season 4 episode 2 spoilers: Lucious sneaks off  to Uncle Eddie

By @JanSSS8 on
Empire
Actors Terrence Howard (L) and Taraji P. Henson from the TV series "Empire" pose during a photocall at the 55th Monte Carlo Television Festival in Monaco, June 14, 2015. Reuters/Eric Gaillard

"Empire" starring Taraji P. Henson as Cookie Lyon, Terrence Howard as Lucious Lyon, Grace Byers as Anika Calhoun, Trai Byers as Andre Lyon, Jussie Smollett as Jamal Lyon and Bryshere "Yazz" Gray as Hakeem Lyon, will have an upcoming episode titled "Full Circle," which airs in the US on Oct. 4. It will feature Lucious sneaking off from under Claudia's (Demi Moore) nose to go to his Uncle Eddie (Forest Whitaker). 

Spoiler alert! This update has 'Empire' spoilers. Read on only if you want to know what happens in 'Full Circle.'

A press release from Fox states that in "Empire" season 4, episode 2, Lucious will sneak away to go to Uncle Eddie. At first, Cookie will panic when she finds out about this until she realises that she knows where Lucious is heading. Meanwhile, Tiana (Serayah McNeill) and Hakeem will grow more comfortable as a family, especially with Anika still behind bars. Elsewhere, Becky (Gabourey Sidibe) makes a rash decision about Jamal's new song. 

'Full Circle' guest stars and cast

The guest stars that will appear in this episode are Leslie Uggams Pratt as Leah Walker, William Dick as Judge Claremont, Claudette Burchett as Juanita, Teyonah Parris as Pamela Rose, Brian King as Jake Perlman, Anthony Jackson as Clem, Kurt Naebig as Detective Lumley, Rob Wilson as Cabbie, Kate Fry as Myra and Peter DeFaria as Detective Mitchell. The rest of the "Empire" cast will also be seen in "Full Circle" including Xzibit as Shine Johnson, Rumer Willis as Tory Ash, Terrell Carter as Warren Hall, Ta'Rhonda Jones as Porsha and Andre Royo as Thurston "Thirsy" Rawlings.

'Empire' episodes

The episode prior to "Full Circle" was the "Empire" season 4 premiere titled "Noble Memory," which aired in the US on Wednesday. It showed the aftermath of the explosion from the "Empire" season 3 finale.

Five months after the tragedy, Lucious is shown to have no memory of himself or his family. Cookie tried to help Lucious regain his memory while keeping an eye on his new nurse, Claudia. Meanwhile, Diana Dubois (Phylicia Rashad) continued to declare her war against the Lyons. Plus, Andre had to deal with the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) investigation. Carlotta Brown (Queen Latifah) also visited Lucious and Cookie. "Noble Memory" was directed by Sanaa Hamri and written by Brett Mahoney.

The "Empire" TV series will start airing its third season in Australia on Oct. 7 at 8:30 pm on Fox 8. It airs the fourth season in the US on Wednesdays at 8-9 pm ET/PT. The episode after "Full Circle" is "Evil Manners" and it will air in the US on Oct. 11. Stay tuned for more updates about the Lyon family. 

Watch the 'Empire' videos below:

Source: Empire/YouTube

Related
Join the Discussion
New guide for better data privacy management released for Australian organisations
Same-sex marriage could add over $650M to the Australian economy annually: analysis
Employers suspected of exploiting foreign workers targeted in Western Australia
Regulator to examine NSW generators to ensure they operate by the rules
Hugh Hefner net worth: Playboy founder turned his US$600 into US$110M empire
Hugh Hefner net worth: Playboy founder turned his US$600 into US$110M empire
Thousands of new jobs as Australia creates its own space agency
Thousands of new jobs as Australia creates its own space agency
More Business
Wellness scammer Belle Gibson ordered to pay $410K
Gays or bisexuals show higher rates of drug use than heterosexuals: AIHW
King Salman: Saudi Arabia will finally allow women to drive
NSW healthcare: New report reveals higher complication rates, waiting times, 'respectful care'
Michelle Obama shares what she thinks of women who voted against Hillary
Michelle Obama shares what she thinks of women who voted against Hillary
New York state voter information reportedly shows Jared Kushner is a woman
New York state voter information reportedly shows Jared Kushner is a woman
More News
NBA expects players to stand up for national anthem
Carmelo Anthony, Paul George thought they were Cleveland-bound on draft night
Chandler Parsons injury update: Grizzlies star set for turnaround season
FIFA close to taking over Football Federation Australia, to appoint committee
Neymar downplays rift with Edinson Cavani, blames media
Neymar downplays rift with Edinson Cavani, blames media
Lewis Hamilton backs NFL protests, slams Donald Trump
Lewis Hamilton backs NFL protests, slams Donald Trump
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
'The Big Bang Theory' season 11 episode 2 spoilers
‘Fear the Walking Dead’ season 3 episode 13 preview video
‘Outlander’ season 3 episode 4: Jamie pulled into intrigue
‘Young Sheldon’ episode 2: Annie Potts debut as grandma
​'Empire' season 4 episode 2 spoilers: Lucious sneaks off  to Uncle Eddie
​'Empire' season 4 episode 2 'Full Circle' spoilers [VIDEOS]
'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' season 5 episode 2 spoilers: Amy is offered a deal
'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' season 5 episode 2 spoilers [VIDEOS]
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car