Emmanuel Macron: Brigitte’s daughter addresses her mum and French president’s controversial relationship

French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron arrive at the French national football team training center in Clairefontaine near Paris, France, June 5, 2018 prior to the national team's participation to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia.

French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron arrive at the French national football team training center in Clairefontaine near Paris, France, June 5, 2018 prior to the national team's participation to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia. Reuters/Gonzalo Fuente

French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron stand at attention for the French and U.S. national anthems as they arrive for their state visit to Washington and meetings with U.S. President Donald Trump after landing at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, U.S. April 23, 2018.

French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron stand at attention for the French and U.S. national anthems as they arrive for their state visit to Washington and meetings with U.S. President Donald Trump after landing at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, U.S. April 23, 2018. Reuters/Brian Snyder

Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche ! (Onwards !) and candidate for the 2017 presidential election, and his wife Brigitte Trogneux pose during a lunch break as part of a campaign visit in Bagneres de Bigorre, in the Pyrenees mountain, France, April 12, 2017. Picture taken April 12, 2017.

Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche ! (Onwards !) and candidate for the 2017 presidential election, and his wife Brigitte Trogneux pose during a lunch break as part of a campaign visit in Bagneres de Bigorre, in the Pyrenees mountain, France, April 12, 2017. Picture taken April 12, 2017. Reuters/Eric Feferberg/Pool

Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement 'En Marche!', or 'Onwards!', and candidate for the 2017 presidential election, kisses his wife Brigitte Trogneux, kiss as they attend a meeting for Women's Day in Paris, France, March 8, 2017.

Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement 'En Marche!', or 'Onwards!', and candidate for the 2017 presidential election, kisses his wife Brigitte Trogneux, kiss as they attend a meeting for Women's Day in Paris, France, March 8, 2017. Reuters/Gonzalo Fuentes

French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte, neé Trogneux, were a “vision of love,” Brigitte’s daughter described them together. Speaking publicly for the first time about the couple’s relationship, Tiphaine Auzière has revealed what she thought of her mother’s love affair with a then-15-year-old Macron.

Tiphaine, 34, was just 9 years old when her mum and future stepdad met. Her older sister, Laurence, was in the same class as Emmanuel at the Lycee La Providence. According to the Times, which quotes a TV documentary about Brigitte, Laurence came home from school and told her family that there was a “crazy boy in our class who knows everything about everything.”

French President Emmanuel Macron kisses his wife Brigitte Trogneux during the handover ceremony in Paris, France, May 14, 2017. Reuters/Philippe Wojazer

Brigitte became Emmanuel’s literature and theatre class teacher at Lycee la Providence school when he was 15 and she was 39. It wasn’t until he was 16 when he declared his love for his teacher, who was 24 years his senior. His parents met with Brigitte to ask her to stop seeing him at least until he was 18. Brigitte apparently replied, “I can’t promise you anything.”

“They were quite smitten and it was quite obvious between them and very difficult,” Tiphaine said.

Emmanuel’s parents had to send him to school in Paris as an attempt to separate the couple. However, he reunited with Brigitte after he graduated.

The hands of French President Emmanuel Macron (R) and his wife Brigitte Macron are pictured during a meeting of the Bishops' Conference of France (CEF) at College des Bernardins in Paris, France, April 9, 2018. Picture taken April 9, 2018. Ludovic Marin/Pool via Reuters

When Brigitte’s then-husband, banker André-Louis Auzière, learnt that she was having an affair with their daughter’s classmate, he left to live in Lille. Their divorce was finalised in 2006. The ex-couple handled their divorce as seamlessly as possible so their children “suffered as little as possible.”

Tiphaine, who is the youngest of the three children, said her mother and Emmanuel’s love story wasn’t easy, but they were happy.

Brigitte Trogneux (L), wife of Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and candidate for the 2017 presidential election, and her daughter Tiphaine attend a political rally in Paris, France, April 17, 2017. Reuters/Christian Hartmann

“If I have to give a vision of love, it’s Emmanuel and Mummy,” Tiphaine said. “When they are together, it is almost as if the world doesn’t exist.”

According to the TV documentary “Brigitte Macron, a French Novel,” which aired in France on Wednesday, Brigitte suffered a lot from following her heart. She was criticised in the city of Amiens, where her family is well known.

“I know that I hurt my children and it’s the thing for which I most reproach myself, but if I hadn’t made that choice, I would have missed out on my life,” she was quoted in the documentary as saying. Mrs Macron did not appear in the program but allegedly gave her consent to air it.

Brigitte and her ex-husband have three children together: Sebastien Auziere, who was born in 1977; Laurence Auziere-Jourdan, who was born in 1977, the same year as Emmanuel; and Tiphaine, who was born in 1984. Emmanuel married his drama teacher in 2007.

Sebastien Auziere, son of Brigitte Trogneux, pose with his wife Christelle and their children as they arrive to attend the handover ceremony between French President-elect Emmanuel Macron and outgoing President Francois Hollande at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, May 14, 2017. Reuters/Benoit Tessier Tiphaine Auziere, daughter of Brigitte Trogneux, and her companion Antoine Choteau arrive to attend the handover ceremony between French President-elect Emmanuel Macron and outgoing President Francois Hollande at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, May 14, 2017. Reuters/Benoit Tessier Laurence Auziere Jourdan, daughter of Brigitte Trogneux, her husband Guillaume and their children arrive to attend the handover ceremony between French President-elect Emmanuel Macron and outgoing President Francois Hollande at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, May 14, 2017. Reuters/Benoit Tessier

Brigitte’s suffering did not end after she married the younger man, though. Their huge age gap, with her being the older woman, meant that there would be people who were opposed to their union.

The former schoolteacher was instrumental in Emmanuel’s presidential campaign. She had been by his side all the time. When he won the election, there had been an online petition “against a status of first lady for Brigitte Macron,” which attracted 300,000 signatures.

In response, the French government said Brigitte would not take on the official “first lady” title or be given her own budget. Instead, a “transparency charter” was published to disclose the resources that were being used for Brigitte’s public role.