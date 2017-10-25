Eminem wins NZ$600K from NZ National Party for ‘Lose Yourself’ rip-off

By @chelean on
Eminem in NYC
Musician Eminem attends the premiere of "Southpaw" in New York July 20, 2015. Reuters/Andrew Kelly

Eminem as been awarded NZ$600,000 (AU$536,000) after the Wellington High Court ruled that the New Zealand National Party infringed on his copyright. In 2014, the political party used a track that was highly similar to Eminem’s “Lose Yourself.”

The American rapper filed suit against the National in September 2014 for using a version of his song in its election campaign. Then-prime minister John Key’s party claimed they got the music from music supplier Beatbox, which assured them that it was an original work and legal to use in Australia and New Zealand. The political party paid NZ$4,802 (AU$4,292) for the licence to use the rip-off.

On Wednesday, in a 132-page decision released by Justice Helen Cull, it was found that the “sound-alike” version used in the ad campaign, “Eminem Esque,” was a copy of the original chart-topping song.

“’Eminem Esque’ substantially copied ‘Lose Yourself,’” the ruling read, adding that the differences between the songs are “minimal.”

Joel Martin, Eminem’s music publisher, said the party should have settled the case before reaching the court. He said they found out that National’s advertisement was originally set to use “Lose Yourself” before settling on “Eminem Esque.”

“One of the defendants just kind of admitted that they replaced ‘Lose Yourself’ with a weak version of ‘Lose Yourself,’” he was quoted by Stuff as saying.

NZ$600,000 is low by US standards, and Eminem’s team was looking for higher pay. The damages were estimated to start at US$1 million (AU$1.3 million). However, Martin said it was still a “reasonable” amount. “It’s a validation to us that this song is absolutely original.”

“’Eminem Esque’ clearly stepped over the line,” lawyer Adam Simpson said. “It copied the essential elements that made ‘Lose Yourself’ a global hit. It was calculated and intentional. Changing a few notes here and there just doesn’t cut it.”

The National Party’s 2014 election ads were broadcast more than a hundred times before they were replaced.

YouTube/Political Animal

