Over 4,500 homes were left without electricity after a major electrical substation exploded in Darwin last week. The incident left one local injured and was rushed to a nearby hospital.

The explosion, which happened just before 8am Wednesday at Berrimah substation, led to widespread power outages this morning. Households in Anula, Holtze, Berrimah, Leanyer and other Darwin areas were greatly affected after eight feeders stopped working. This left them without electricity for hours.

Traffic lights on main roads were also turned off and have mildly affected traffic. Water supply in Stuart Park was also affected by the incident. Reports confirm though that the Power and Water Corporation has started progressively restoring power in the affected areas about an hour after the explosion.

Aside from the power outage, a worker at the power station was also injured by the explosion. A man in his 50s suffered minor burns in his arms and legs and was quickly rushed to the Royal Darwin Hospital. He is now in stable condition.

According to Power and Water spokesperson Malcolm Conway, there was no clear cause for the explosion during the initial investigations and an indepth look into the situation had to be done. Inspectors were on site to examine the extent of the damages.

"They are beginning to look at isolations and things we have to perform before we can start working on it,” Conway confirmed shortly after the Darwin explosion.

“It's probably got a fair bit of smoke and carbon damage, but we will be pulling things apart to get access to the switch gear and investigate it fully.”

Around two hours after the explosion, the Power and Water Corp has confirmed that they are switching to “alternative power supply routes” to restore electricity in the area.

“Crew has isolated fault and is switching to alternative power supply routes.

Progressive restoration underway,” the company stated on their Twitter account.

So far, Power and Water have yet to reveal the extent of damage on the station and whether rebuilding will be needed. Should there be a need for reconstruction, BMH Global’s services on bulk materials handling technology in Australia may help speed up the process of restoring the power station.