'The Elder Scrolls Skyrim' and 'Fallout 4' update: The Creation Club hopes to bust 2015 paid mod debacle

Bethesda was pretty busy at the Electronic Entertainment Expo 2017 (E3) where there were plenty of updates on their game titles. "The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim Special Edition" and "Fallout 4" were among them though the update tied up to them has left the gaming community a bit divided.

For "The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim Special Edition" and "Fallout 4," new content looms over the horizon with the Creation Club which will bring in paid user content. This means that affiliated creators will be tasked to offer gamers for both titles new content though critics have become skeptical.

A lot of this is tied up to the old fiasco Bethesda had to deal with when it comes to adopting paid mods for both "The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim Special Edition" and "Fallout 4." In 2015, Valve and Bethesda released paid mods for "Skyrim" via Steam and things didn’t turn out well. That resulted in negative feedback from the gaming community and implementation problems which resulted in the paid content initiative being shelved, Forbes reported. Could things be different this time around? All that remains to be seen.

Bethesda is confident that the same fiasco will not happen again. There will be a process for the mods for both "The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim Special Edition" and "Fallout 4," meaning they will not automatically be up at the marketplace without prior approval according to the Creation Club site.

The Mods for "The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim Special Edition" and "Fallout 4" can be purchased through game credits using actual money. The credits are available for purchase via the PlayStation Network, Xbox Live and Steam and are transferrable.

In a way, this could be a way for modders to earn some cash on the side for as long as their creation is original. Existing mods cannot be retrofitted meaning "The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim Special Edition" and "Fallout 4" will have to be created internally. With a stricter way to deliver paid content to players, it will be interesting if some loopholes still crop up.

Hence, Bethesda has drawn the line when it comes to the creation of paid user content for "The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim Special Edition" and "Fallout 4." For creators, the tools and resources offered by Bethesda may need some time to get used to – hinting that tempting mods from the Creation Club may need time to propagate and sell.

The ghost of 2015 is still in the air so the Creation Club is on the clock. If all goes well, the obvious winners here are the ones seeking new content for both "The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim Special Edition" and "Fallout 4."