'The Elder Scrolls Online' update: Bethesda offers two additional DLC packs alongside 'Morrowind'

Bethesda was quite busy at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) revealing new content which should come out before 2017 comes to a close. While most were expecting the announcement of "The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind" expansion, the surprise came in the form of two new DLC packs titled "Horns of the Reach" and "Clockwork City."

The new content for "The Elder Scrolls Online" overshadowed Bethesda's milestone of 10 million registered players. That is a 1.5 million increase from last year and the added content is expected to jack up the numbers all the more.

In a previous post here on iBT AU, “The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind” showed plenty of promise considering it was one of the few games that could run on a 4K native resolution. That made it perfect to be played on the powerful game consoles like the PlayStation 4 Pro and Xbox Project Scorpio. PC and Mac are hoping that they get the same display resolution as well at some point moving forward, Attack of the Fan Boy reported.

At that time, most were dialed in and expecting only a "Morrowind" expansion which promises to append storylines and offer more adventures. With the announcement of the "Horns of the Reach" and "Clockwork City," the possibilities have now been broadened for "The Elder Scrolls Online" players.

As of this writing, details on the two added content for "The Elder Scrolls Online" are limited meaning most will just have to keep tabs with updates in the coming months. According to PlayStation Lifestyle, the two added DLCS will open up two new areas in the game, likely to offer new adventures and items for avid adventurers and explorers. This could include a new city or even new NPCs gamers will have to deal with.

Those two new areas should be something to ponder about for the time being. The good news is that "The Elder Scrolls Online" will have something new to look forward to with three new add-on packs for more interesting journeys into the wild.

No official release date was mentioned for the new packs though they are expected to come out before 2017 ends. Bethesda did release an official trailer for "The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind," giving players a glimpse of what lies ahead. In case you haven’t seen it yet, you can check out the trailer below.