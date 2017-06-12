'The Elder Scrolls Online' update: Bethesda offers two additional DLC packs alongside 'Morrowind'

By on
ElderScrollsOnline.com
Photo from ElderScrollsOnline.com. ElderScrollsOnline.com

Bethesda was quite busy at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) revealing new content which should come out before 2017 comes to a close. While most were expecting the announcement of "The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind" expansion, the surprise came in the form of two new DLC packs titled "Horns of the Reach" and "Clockwork City."

The new content for "The Elder Scrolls Online" overshadowed Bethesda's milestone of 10 million registered players. That is a 1.5 million increase from last year and the added content is expected to jack up the numbers all the more. 

In a previous post here on iBT AU, “The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind” showed plenty of promise considering it was one of the few games that could run on a 4K native resolution. That made it perfect to be played on the powerful game consoles like the PlayStation 4 Pro and Xbox Project Scorpio. PC and Mac are hoping that they get the same display resolution as well at some point moving forward, Attack of the Fan Boy reported.

At that time, most were dialed in and expecting only a "Morrowind" expansion which promises to append storylines and offer more adventures. With the announcement of the "Horns of the Reach" and "Clockwork City," the possibilities have now been broadened for "The Elder Scrolls Online" players.  

As of this writing, details on the two added content for "The Elder Scrolls Online" are limited meaning most will just have to keep tabs with updates in the coming months. According to PlayStation Lifestyle, the two added DLCS will open up two new areas in the game, likely to offer new adventures and items for avid adventurers and explorers. This could include a new city or even new NPCs gamers will have to deal with.

Those two new areas should be something to ponder about for the time being. The good news is that "The Elder Scrolls Online" will have something new to look forward to with three new add-on packs for more interesting journeys into the wild. 

No official release date was mentioned for the new packs though they are expected to come out before 2017 ends.  Bethesda did release an official trailer for "The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind," giving players a glimpse of what lies ahead. In case you haven’t seen it yet, you can check out the trailer below. 

 

Related
Join the Discussion
Aldi offers cheaper grocery basket than Woolworths, Coles and IGA: Choice
Coles says food and grocery prices must come down further
Airline heads lay out alternatives to laptop bans
First-home buyer activity in NSW to surge on July 1: CoreLogic
Jobs in Australia: Business surveys and ads point to growth in hiring
Jobs in Australia: Business surveys and ads point to growth in hiring
ANZ cuts interest and principal loans, hikes interest-only rates
ANZ cuts interest and principal loans, hikes interest-only rates
More Business
FDA to require restaurants to post nutritional info for their menu starting May 5
Melania Trump welcomes Queen Rania of Jordan, heads to an all-girls school
Pump hydro storage can help build 100 percent renewable energy grid
Study shows Western Australians are unhappiest at work; older, female employees are more satisfied
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
More News
Rafael Nadal now the favourite to win 2017 Wimbledon, according to Mats Wilander
Roger Federer returns to action at the Mercedes Cup in Stuttgart
Rafael Nadal vs Stan Wawrinka live stream: Watch 2017 French Open final online
Rafael Nadal vs Dominic Thiem: Watch 2017 French Open semi-finals online
2017 NBA Finals live streaming: Watch Warriors vs Cavaliers Game 5 online, preview
2017 NBA Finals live streaming: Watch Warriors vs Cavaliers Game 5 online, preview
Kevin Durant denies talking to Draymond Green after 2016 NBA Finals
Kevin Durant denies talking to Draymond Green after 2016 NBA Finals
More Sports
MacBook Pro 2018 possibly armed with 30-percent more Intel chip power
Tesla Model 3 leaked feature worry experts
Aussies hit worst at Microsoft Outlook global outage
Steam sale: Pay only US$1.99 for 10 games with the Cryptic Bundle 7
Acer Predator Triton 700 specs, price and release details: New ultra-thin gaming laptop packs GTX 1080 and Max-Q
Acer Predator Triton 700 gaming laptop specs, price and release details
iOS 10.3.3: Second beta release pushes potential iOS 10.3.1 jailbreak on the brink
Apple rolls out second beta of near-perfect iOS 10.3.3
More Life
‘Game of Thrones’ season 7: Winter is the time to fear
‘Outlander’ season 3: Storm doesn’t halt filming
'Famous in Love' Season 1 episode 8 'Crazy Scripted Love' recap
‘Poldark’ season 3: Expect more blood
'Deadpool 2' adds a new Dublin-born mutant as a villain
'Deadpool 2' adds a new mutant as a villain
'Supergirl' season 3 update: Kara Danvers and Lena Luthor friendship may twist next season
Lena Luthor's friendship with 'Supergirl' possibly on the line in season 3
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car