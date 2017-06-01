'Elder Scrolls Legends': Free-to-play card game wets appetite of gamers before 'The Elder Scrolls Online Morrowind' release

"Elder Scrolls Legends" is the latest free-to-play game that Bethesda Game Studios has come up with, a card game the based on the "Elder Scrolls" universe. It may not be much though the free game should at least give players something to be busy with.

"Elder Scrolls Legends" allows players to enjoy the game in either single or multiplayer mode. Gamers who embark on single player mode get the chance to earn new Legend cards, decks and packs which can eventually be used to build custom decks, Attack of the Fan Boy reported.

The real challenge may, however, be on the "Elder Scrolls Legends" multiplayer mode. Here, players can try outwitting fellow players and pick their battles. The rewards for a successful campaign seem promising, not to mention leveling up cards to improve decks.

Despite something that can be downloaded from Steam for free, "Elder Scrolls Legends" comes with in-game purchases. Most of the can be found under the store menu where players can buy card packs in various denominations as warranted. Some can even check out up to 60 card packs priced at US$70 (AU$95). Also, take note that registering with Bethesda gives players three free card packs.

Aside from the cards, "Elder Scrolls Legends" also offers additional story mode content. Players can get hold of them using in-game currency, meaning gamers will have to find ways to earn and save up.

"Elder Scrolls Legends" is seen as Bethesda's ticket to try and give Blizzard's "Hearthstone" some competition, banking on the "Elder Scrolls" background to back it up. It may be a bit far from what "Elder Scrolls" gamers are looking for but will have to do until a new game title shapes up.

While that should appease the folks into mobile gaming, the latest update for the game console gamers is the coming of "The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind." Pegged to be the largest expansion for the series, players get the chance to explore "Morrowind" for the very first time on "The Elder Scrolls: Online."

This would include new characters, quests and player abilities which "The Elder Scrolls Online" gamers will surely want to see. The expansion is expected for release on June 6 for the PC, PS4, and Xbox One.

Pricing for "The Elders Scrolls Online: Morrowind" will depend on the package. Folks who already have the base game will need to shell out only US$39.99 (AU$53,99) for the expansion. For those who need to buy the base game and the expansion, the package costs US$59.99 (AU$81).