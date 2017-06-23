Eid al-Fitr 2017: Muslims take Ramadan to Sydney

By on
Shi'ite Muslim women attend an Ashura procession in central Sydney January 7, 2009.
Shi'ite Muslim women attend an Ashura procession in central Sydney January 7, 2009. Reuters/Daniel Munoz

Muslims residing in Australia has shared the Ramadan experience to non-Muslims as they brought exotic foods from different parts of the world to Sydney. At least half a million Muslim Australians are participating in the month-long Ramadan fast that started on May 26 and will end on Saturday, June 24.

On Sunday, Eid al-Fitr 2017 will be celebrated by Muslims from around the world, including those in Australia. They are expected to head to a street in Sydney to break their fast.

Haldon Street is located near the largest mosque in the country. The nightly Ramadan street-food festival has become so popular that even non-Muslims come to check it out. Local Sydneysider Sam Craig is one of them. “We heard that the Ramadan feast was going on, [so] we thought we'd come and check it out,” TRT World quotes him as saying.

Earlier this month, The New Daily reported that Australia’s Muslim leaders would not get an invitation to Aussie Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull’s official Sydney residence this year to mark the end of Ramadan. Turnbull will reportedly not host an end-of-Ramadan dinner with Islamic leaders. He became the first prime minister last year to host an iftar dinner at Kirribilli House in Sydney. Around 70 Muslim leaders from around Australia have participated.  It is understood that Turnbull did not intend the event to be graced every year.

'Good time to attack'

Terror experts have warned that Ramadan could be seen by extremists as a “good time to attack.” An audio message believed to come from an Islamic State spokesman called on followers to launch attacks in Australia, the United States, Europe, Iran, Russia, Iraq, Syria and the Philippines during Ramadan. The clip was reportedly distributed earlier this month through Islamic State's channel on Telegram, an encrypted messaging application.

Deakin University’s Greg Barton, counter-terrorism expert, told news.com.au there is a greater risk of terror attacks being carried out “on mosques or large sporting events where there are lots of people” during Ramadan. For IS, he said, it is a better time to launch attack while family and friends reconcile.

Security agencies are expected to be on high alert for the last days of Ramadan. Terrorist threat level in Australia remains “probable.” A spokesperson for NSW Police told news.com.au there was no specific threats within the NSW.

Read More:

Govt introduces changes to the welfare system; Vic slams drug tests

Easy employment for Aussies in the US a ‘cruel hoax’

TRT World/YouTube

Related
Join the Discussion
Tax time 2017: ATO ‘hit list’ revealed
Australia's landline access scheme proposed to end
RBA focuses on housing and jobs amid improvements in both markets
Commonwealth Bank, ANZ, National Australia Bank and Westpac shares drop after Moody's downgrade
Easy employment for Aussies in the US a ‘cruel hoax’
Easy employment for Aussies in the US a ‘cruel hoax’
Westpac slashes home loan interest rates
Westpac slashes home loan interest rates
More Business
Australia announces faster, more convenient visa application for Indians
Melbourne at risk of becoming 'Australia's most unliveable city'
Perth Mint considering banning staff from wearing underwire bras
Investigation exposes brutal butcher of dogs in Bali; Aussies unknowingly being fed dog meat
What happened to Australia's proposed citizenship law
What happened to Australia's proposed citizenship law
Cannabis Australia: Auscann wants country to be the leading medical marijuana supplier
Science to soon discover various marijuana medical uses
More News
Kristaps Porzingis trade: Lakers, Suns, Celtics talking to Knicks about power forward
NBA Trade News: Spurs willing to move LaMarcus Aldridge, Danny Green
Paul George trade: Cavaliers are still in the mix for Pacers forward
NBA Trade News: Rockets shopping Ryan Anderson, Lou Williams, Patrick Beverley
Paul George trade: Pacers won't be rushed, refuse to 'make a bad deal'
Paul George trade: Pacers won't be rushed, refuse to 'make a bad deal'
2017 NBA Draft live streaming: How to watch, draft order, schedule, start time
2017 NBA Draft live streaming: How to watch, draft order, schedule, start time
More Sports
'Half-Life' remake 'Black Mesa' final sections develoopment hit a snag
Samsung Galaxy Note 8 to reportedly launch in August, about a month before Apple iPhone 8
OnePlus 5 makes fun of Apple; iPhone 7 lookalike lampoons headphone jack removal
Foldable phone/tablet tries to stir up things for Microsoft Surface Phone fans
‘Pokemon GO’ Raids may be rolling out at one go; Players await Legendaries confirmation
Niantic surprises ‘Pokemon Go’ players
MSI Camo Squad launches: Limited edition military-themed gaming laptop stays true to the core
MSI Camo Squad limited edition gaming laptop specs, price and release details
More Life
‘Supernatural’ spinoff ‘Wayward Sisters’ planned; Kim Rhodes to reprise role as Jody Mills
‘Outlander’ season 3: Caitriona Balfe suffers minor injury
'Emmerdale' Season 16 episode 108 spoilers
‘Game of Thrones’ season 7: New footage released
Gal Gadot’s US$300K ‘Wonder Woman’ payday vs Henry Cavill’s US$14M
Gal Gadot’s US$300K ‘Wonder Woman’ payday vs Henry Cavill’s US$14M
'Suits' season 7 release date and trailer: Dream team is back
'Suits' season 7: Dream team is back
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car