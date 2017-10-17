Ed Sheeran bicycle accident and fears Aussie tour is in jeopardy

Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran had a bicycle accident, which could possibly affect some of his shows, including his Aussie tour. He was riding his bike when the incident took place, and he has broken his right arm.

The 26-year-old has confirmed the news through a social media post showing his right arm, which he uses to play guitar, wrapped in a white plaster cast. His left arm was strapped up in a navy shoulder bandage.

Sheeran was reportedly rushed to the hospital after being hit by a car. It appeared the incident happened when he was cycling down a London street.

"Ive had a bit of a bicycle accident and I’m currently waiting on some medical advice, which may affect some of my upcoming shows- please stay tines for further news,” Sheeran wrote on Instagram. He quit Twitter because he seemed frustrated by trolls sending mean tweets, but has remained active on Instagram.

The accident came after he was reportedly forced to cancel his September 17 appearance at the Scottrade Center in St Louis after protest riots broke out. It required a huge numbers of police officers to be pulled off their normal duties.

"With the safety of the fans being of utmost concern, and after consulting with local officials, who could not fully commit to providing a sufficient amount of police and other city services support, we felt it was in everyone’s best interest to cancel Sunday night’s show," a statement from Sheeran’s tour partners Messina Touring Group said, according to Mirror. Messina Touring Group said they regret to have had to come to such decision. They stated, however, that they look forward to returning to St Louis, expected to happen next year as soon as Sheeran’s schedule allows.

Meanwhile, his management team have not yet commented on whether any of his remaining tour dates are in jeopardy. Sheeran is due to kick off an Asian tour on October 22 in Taipei, before heading to Osaka, Seoul, Tokyo, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Indonesia and Singapore. He will travel to Malaysia and Thailand in mid-November.

Sheeran’s last gigs for the year will be on November 19 in Mumbai and November 23 in Dubai. His Australian tour is slated to start on March 2 in Perth. Tickets for his tour in the US, which kicks off August 18 in Pasadena, California, go on sale on October 20.