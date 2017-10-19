Easier citizenship test for wannabe Aussies after Senate rejects amendments

By on
Turnbull, Dutton
Australia's Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull (L) and Minister for Immigration and Border Protection Peter Dutton speak on Australia's citizenship test during a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, April 20, 2017. Reuters/Lukas Coch

Applications of migrants who want to become Australians will be processed under the current rules. That means easier test for wannabe Aussies can be expected.

Immigration Minister Peter Dutton has told the ABC News that applications received after April 20 would be processed under current laws. In April, the federal government announced its planned changes that would have made it harder to become an Australian citizen.

The changes included introducing university-level English language tests. Also, permanent residents need to wait four years to apply instead of one.

But the government's citizenship changes have faced a huge blow in the Senate. Thousands of migrants who want to become Aussies are now no longer in limbo.

“There are many thousands of people whose lives have basically been put on hold by Peter Dutton and from today those people can move forward with their lives, make choices about their future and have confidence that their applications will be assessed under the current legislation,” Greens Senator Nick McKim told SBS News. The Senate crossbench reportedly rejected Dutton’s proposal hours before a parliamentary deadline to keep his bill.

NXT senator Stirling Griff had called on the government to begin processing new citizenship applications. "The government did not need legislation to impose the freeze on citizenship applications and it most certainly does not need legislation to lift it," he previously said.

A spokesperson for the immigration minister has confirmed that migrants who have already submitted applications for citizenship and those who plan to will be assessed under existing requirements instead of the tougher measures announced by the government, SBS News reported. If the government gets them through parliament, the new start date for the changes would be from July 1 2018. It is understood that applications received until then will be processed under the current law.

The federal government reportedly wanted applications received since April 20 to be processed under its proposed changes. A spokesperson for Dutton said the government was committed to strengthening citizenship, and discussions would keep on with the independent senators.

It appeared the government was willing to reduce its proposed English-language skill threshold to “modest” from “competent.” On the nine-level International English Language Testing System scale, the change will be from level six to five.

On Wednesday, Dutton looked confident that their proposal is moderate and sensible. Currently, Language skills are not tested in the Australian citizenship process, but some English is needed.

Related
Join the Discussion
Samsung to earn around US$110 from each iPhone X
Energy price shocks are the main concern of Australian businesses: report
McDonald's is bringing back Szechuan sauce in select locations across the US
Australia’s new food labelling helps consumers support local farmers and businesses
ANZ sells its OnePath Pensions and Investments to IOOF
ANZ sells its OnePath Pensions and Investments to IOOF
Avoid Christmas shopping crowds: Australia’s biggest online stores offer free shipping
Avoid Christmas shopping crowds: Australia’s biggest online stores offer free shipping
More Business
Victoria Police under fire for force used on 12-year-old boy’s arrest [VIDEO]
Trump talks about coming up with the word 'fake'
Anthem kneeling: Mike Pence explains leaving NFL game, receives praise from Trump
Trump administration's immigration policy wish list could derail deal to protect 'dreamers'
Australian Joshua James Baker held in Bali for allegedly carrying marijuana, antidepressant
Australian Joshua James Baker held in Bali for allegedly carrying marijuana, antidepressant
Donald Trump wives: Ivana jokes she's 'first lady'; Melania fires back
Donald Trump wives: Ivana jokes she's 'first lady'; Melania fires back
More News
LaMarcus Aldridge, Spurs reach three-year contract extension
Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets live stream: Watch NBA online
Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics live stream: Watch NBA online
Jose Mourinho could be planning a move to PSG
Roger Federer gets World No. 1 boost after Rafael Nadal injury
Roger Federer gets World No. 1 boost after Rafael Nadal injury
Gordon Hayward injury update: Celtics star likely out for season
Gordon Hayward injury update: Celtics star likely out for season
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
‘Outlander’ season 4: Sam Heughan back filming in Scotland
‘Vikings’: Ragnar’s sons will do famous things
'The Bold and the Beautiful' Oct. 17-20 spoilers [VIDEOS]
‘Game of Thrones’ prequels: Richard Plepler has read ‘early bibles’
'The Young and the Restless' spoilers for Oct. 18-20: Phyllis pressures Billy
'The Young and the Restless' Oct. 18-20 spoilers [VIDEOS]
'Star Wars Rebels' season 4: Behind-the-scenes video
‘Star Wars Rebels’ season 4: Insights about Sabine
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car