Eagles vs Vikings live stream: Watch 2018 NFC Championship online

Jan 14, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Case Keenum (7) is pressured by New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) in the fourth quarter of the NFC Divisional Playoff football game at U.S. Bank Stadium. USA TODAY Sports / Mark J. Rebilas

The Philadelphia Eagles will host the Minnesota Vikings Sunday (Monday AEDT) in the NFC Championship Game at the Lincoln Financial Field. The Eagles, pursuing their first trip to the Super Bowl since 2004, will be without star quarterback Carson Wentz, who underwent ACL surgery in Dec. 2017.

The Eagles will be playing their first NFC Championship Game since the 2008 season. They lost 32-25 to the Arizona Cardinals during their last trip to the final four stages of the postseason. But Eagles coach Doug Pederson realises that his young team could be on the verge of history, even without Wentz.

"It's about those players in that dressing room, whether we're three-point underdogs or three-point favorites. They really don't listen to that stuff. Of course, they have been sort of force-fed for about two weeks now, three weeks now, the information, and they just stick together. They just stick together and find a way and it's been that way all season," Pederson said on the eve of the game.

In Wentz' absence, the Eagles will continue to start reserve quarterback Nick Foles, who made a lot of believers during Philadelphia's 15-10 victory over Atlanta Falcons in the NFL Divisional playoffs. Foles completed 23 of 30 passes for 246 yards and a 100.1 passer rating as he led Philadelphia to the conference title game.

"I am very humbled to win this game and to be a part of this team. That's what it's always been about. I know there was a lot of people against us this last week. Just answering questions, and just hearing about it... The biggest thing in our locker room is we believe in one another. Everyone believes, and that was shown on display. The city of Philadelphia obviously believes because they were here and loud. So we are grateful for that. Honestly, it's unbelievable to win this game and we are not finished," said Foles.

The winner of the NFL Championship game will face either the New England Patriots or the Jacksonville Jaguars at Super Bowl 52 on Feb. 4. Since this year's NFL championship game will be held at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, odds makers expect the Vikings to make their first Super Bowl game since 1976. Eagles vs Vikings live streaming, NFC Championship game live streaming, Eagles live streaming and 2018 NFL Playoffs live streaming info follows.

Watch NFL Playoffs in Australia

Date: Sunday, Jan. 21 (Monday AEDT)

Start Time: 10:40 a.m. AEDT, 6:40 p.m. ET (Local Time)

TV Channel: ESPN (Australia), Fox (USA)

2018 AFC Championship game live stream:

WatchESPN (Australia), NFL League Pass (Global), FoxSportsGo, FuboTV (USA)