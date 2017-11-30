E-commerce is Taking Over the Retail World

By on
E commerce
Online shopping is a booming business Flickr/ Elaine Smith

E-commerce is not only big business, it continues to grow by leaps and bounds annually. For instance, back in 2015, only 7.4 percent of the total retail sales worldwide were made via e-commerce sites. Now, two years later, that percentage is 10.1. By the year 2021, it’s expected to be 15.5 percent, more than double what it was just six years before.

If that doesn’t grab you, then think about what this means in terms of dollars. In 2015, when e-commerce was responsible for just 7.4 percent of the total retail sales globally, this equated to $1.55 trillion USD. In 2017, it jumped to $2.29 trillion USD. By 2021, it’s expected to be $4.48 trillion.

Because this trend is clearly on an upward scale, accounting for a high amount of mony spent annually, this generally brings about one main question: Why is e-commerce such big business?

E-commerce is hot for consumers

For starters, e-commerce enables shoppers to buy their products from anywhere around the world. Are you located in Canada, but want a pair of sneakers made in Australia? No problem. Just jump on an e-commerce site and order them. Or maybe you’re in France and want home décor, but it’s made in Mexico? That’s doable because there aren’t geographical boundaries for online stores.

Another reason e-commerce is trending upward is because more and more people prefer doing their shopping online. As of 2016, 1.61 billion people made purchases via their desktop computer or mobile device. This saves them time and also enables them to shop around for the best available prices.

E-commerce benefits businesses too

From a business standpoint, there are also benefits to entering the e-commerce space. One is lower expenses than a traditional retail store. Instead of paying for a building and all of the utilities, and making sure you always have a certain number of people on the sales floor, all you have to do is create a website that handles customer transactions automatically and seamlessly. This can save you thousands (if not more) each and every month.

E-commerce also helps increase customer engagement with your brand because everything you do is online. This puts your business in the perfect position to easily communicate with your customer-base so you can learn more about them, their problems and goals — using these information to give them the products they want most.

Making E-commerce work for you

Because e-commerce is a big business, with numbers on the rise, many businesses are jumping on board in an attempt to get a bigger piece of the revenue pie. However, it isn’t as simple as just putting your business online and hoping that your customers will show up.

The key to making this type of business work in a way that drives your sales through the roof is to create and follow a plan. When it comes to starting ecommerce businesses specifically, this plan needs to address the types of products you’ll sell, how you’ll keep your website optimized so you continue to attract customers, and what you plan to do to constantly provide a stellar user experience.

The easier you make it for your customers to do business with your e-commerce site, the more likely they’d continue to use it, giving you a bigger chunk of the e-commerce pie.

Join the Discussion
Elon Musk fulfills promise to build SA's lithium-ion battery in 100 days
'Let’s Make History!': Internal email hints Amazon’s Thursday test launch in Australia
Increasing supply ‘unlikely in isolation to create affordable housing’ in Australia: analysis
Australian businesses in the midst of best economic conditions in two decades
eBay Australia, Google team up for a more personalised shopping experience
eBay Australia, Google team up for a more personalised shopping experience
Increased job opportunities in Australia amid rush to hire workers before Christmas
Increased job opportunities in Australia amid rush to hire workers before Christmas
More Business
Senate passes same-sex marriage bill in Australia
South Africa's Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters crowned Miss Universe 2017
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle wedding: Kensington Palace announces venue
Werribee man, 20, arrested over alleged New Year’s Eve terrorism plot
Bosnian Croat war criminal Slobodan Praljak drinks poison in court, dies [VIDEO]
Bosnian Croat war criminal Slobodan Praljak drinks poison in court, dies [VIDEO]
Victoria passes euthanasia bill, becomes first Australian state to legalise assisted dying
Victoria passes euthanasia bill, becomes first Australian state to legalise assisted dying
More News
Serena Williams among stars in doubt for 2018 Australian Open
Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant rally behind struggling Lonzo Ball
Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors live stream: Watch NBA online
Conor McGregor might have retired, feels UFC president Dana White
LeBron James Free Agency: Philadelphia 76ers to make strong run
LeBron James Free Agency: Philadelphia 76ers to make strong run
Ashes 2017: Ben Stokes a step closer to joining England teammates
Ashes 2017: Ben Stokes a step closer to joining England teammates
More Sports
Square Enix CEO clarifies ‘Deux Ex’ hiatus, promises ‘amazing’ game with Marvel
Steam sale: Save up to US$215 with Fanatical’s Nemesis Bundle 4
Cards Against Humanity buys land to stop Trump from building wall
Steam sale: Fanatical Max Damage Bundle promises 8 'chaotic' games for US$3.49
Amid PUBG fame, developer Bluehole readies release of MMORPG 'Ascent: Infinite Realm'
Amid PUBG fame, developer Bluehole readies release of MMORPG 'Ascent: Infinite Realm'
Steam sale: Save US$443 with the exhilarating Humble Codemasters Racing Bundle
Steam sale: Save US$443 with the exhilarating Humble Codemasters Racing Bundle
More Life
‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’: Andy Serkis teases Snoke details
‘Star Trek Discovery’ tie-in comics focus on the Klingons
'Coronation Street' Dec. 1 spoilers
‘Outlander’ season 3: Writers answer fan questions
'NCIS' season 15 episode 10 spoilers: Sloane and Torres protect Senator Phillips
'NCIS' season 15 episode 10 ‘Double Down’ spoilers
'General Hospital' spoilers for Nov. 30 and Dec. 1: Sonny confronts Obrecht
'General Hospital' spoilers for Nov. 30 and Dec. 1
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car