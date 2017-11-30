E-commerce is Taking Over the Retail World

E-commerce is not only big business, it continues to grow by leaps and bounds annually. For instance, back in 2015, only 7.4 percent of the total retail sales worldwide were made via e-commerce sites. Now, two years later, that percentage is 10.1. By the year 2021, it’s expected to be 15.5 percent, more than double what it was just six years before.

If that doesn’t grab you, then think about what this means in terms of dollars. In 2015, when e-commerce was responsible for just 7.4 percent of the total retail sales globally, this equated to $1.55 trillion USD. In 2017, it jumped to $2.29 trillion USD. By 2021, it’s expected to be $4.48 trillion.

Because this trend is clearly on an upward scale, accounting for a high amount of mony spent annually, this generally brings about one main question: Why is e-commerce such big business?

E-commerce is hot for consumers

For starters, e-commerce enables shoppers to buy their products from anywhere around the world. Are you located in Canada, but want a pair of sneakers made in Australia? No problem. Just jump on an e-commerce site and order them. Or maybe you’re in France and want home décor, but it’s made in Mexico? That’s doable because there aren’t geographical boundaries for online stores.

Another reason e-commerce is trending upward is because more and more people prefer doing their shopping online. As of 2016, 1.61 billion people made purchases via their desktop computer or mobile device. This saves them time and also enables them to shop around for the best available prices.

E-commerce benefits businesses too

From a business standpoint, there are also benefits to entering the e-commerce space. One is lower expenses than a traditional retail store. Instead of paying for a building and all of the utilities, and making sure you always have a certain number of people on the sales floor, all you have to do is create a website that handles customer transactions automatically and seamlessly. This can save you thousands (if not more) each and every month.

E-commerce also helps increase customer engagement with your brand because everything you do is online. This puts your business in the perfect position to easily communicate with your customer-base so you can learn more about them, their problems and goals — using these information to give them the products they want most.

Making E-commerce work for you

Because e-commerce is a big business, with numbers on the rise, many businesses are jumping on board in an attempt to get a bigger piece of the revenue pie. However, it isn’t as simple as just putting your business online and hoping that your customers will show up.

The key to making this type of business work in a way that drives your sales through the roof is to create and follow a plan. When it comes to starting ecommerce businesses specifically, this plan needs to address the types of products you’ll sell, how you’ll keep your website optimized so you continue to attract customers, and what you plan to do to constantly provide a stellar user experience.

The easier you make it for your customers to do business with your e-commerce site, the more likely they’d continue to use it, giving you a bigger chunk of the e-commerce pie.