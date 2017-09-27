Dwyane Wade, LeBron James reunite in Cleveland

Dwyane Wade, the 2006 NBA Finals MVP, has agreed to sign a one-year veteran minimum contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers, per reports. Wade became an unrestricted free agent after agreeing to a contract buyout with the Chicago Bulls on Sunday.

Upon clearing waivers on Wednesday, Wade will sign a one-year, US$2.3 million (AU$2.9 million) veterans minimum contract to reunite with LeBron James. Wade and James reached four consecutive finals and won two championships during their time together in Miami. Since then, James has visited another three consecutive finals in a Cavaliers uniform. Wade, 35, will get another opportunity to pursue a championship.

A day ahead of training camp for the new season, Wade agreed to leave US$8 million (AU$10.4 million) on the table to reach a buyout with the Bulls. Previously, Chicago's front office was hesitant to buyout Wade and preferred to trade his US$23.8 million (AU$29.8 million) expiring salary.

Could LeBron James and Dwyane Wade derail the Warriors?

Though analysts expect the Golden State Warriors, led by Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant, to once again prevail as NBA champions, the veteran duo of Wade and James, if healthy, could stand in their way. The Cavs will have to contend with the new-look Boston Celtics, who acquired Kyrie Irving via trade and Gordon Hayward via free agency in a highly successful offseason.

Tyronn Lue, coach of the Cavaliers, realises that it could be tough to find Wade playing time. In the aftermath of the Irving trade, the Cavs enter the season with a new-look roster that also includes guards Isaiah Thomas, Derrick Rose and Jose Calderon, defensive stalwart Jae Crowder and veteran forward Jeff Green. "Anytime you get new pieces and new players, it's always challenging, but I'm up for the challenge, and so are the players. We will figure it out. It will be a good year for us," Lue said at Monday's media session.

Tristan Thompson, the team's starting centre, expects Wade to fit in quickly. "He's pretty familiar with most of the guys on our team, whether playing against or playing with. I think he's going to jell pretty well. He's a veteran. He's always been a good locker room guy. We've never heard anything bad. It would be great for our team to have another championship-mentality player on our team. It's just more pieces to the puzzle."

Dwyane Wade, a former three-time NBA champion, could prove to be a critical piece in Cleveland Cavaliers' pursuit of another championship. Though the 35-year-old is no longer an All-Star calibre player, Wade averaged 18.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists last season from less than 30 minutes per game. The Cavs are expected to start Wade ahead of J.R. Smith at the two-guard position.