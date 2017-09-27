Dwyane Wade, LeBron James reunite in Cleveland

By @saihoops on
Dwyane Wade
Mar 13, 2017; Charlotte, NC, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Dwyane Wade (3) signs autographs for fans after the game against the Charlotte Hornetsat Spectrum Center. The Bulls won 115-109. USA TODAY Sports/Jeremy Brevard

Dwyane Wade, the 2006 NBA Finals MVP, has agreed to sign a one-year veteran minimum contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers, per reports. Wade became an unrestricted free agent after agreeing to a contract buyout with the Chicago Bulls on Sunday.

Upon clearing waivers on Wednesday, Wade will sign a one-year, US$2.3 million (AU$2.9 million) veterans minimum contract to reunite with LeBron James. Wade and James reached four consecutive finals and won two championships during their time together in Miami. Since then, James has visited another three consecutive finals in a Cavaliers uniform. Wade, 35, will get another opportunity to pursue a championship.

A day ahead of training camp for the new season, Wade agreed to leave US$8 million (AU$10.4 million) on the table to reach a buyout with the Bulls. Previously, Chicago's front office was hesitant to buyout Wade and preferred to trade his US$23.8 million (AU$29.8 million) expiring salary.

Could LeBron James and Dwyane Wade derail the Warriors?

Though analysts expect the Golden State Warriors, led by Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant, to once again prevail as NBA champions, the veteran duo of Wade and James, if healthy, could stand in their way. The Cavs will have to contend with the new-look Boston Celtics, who acquired Kyrie Irving via trade and Gordon Hayward via free agency in a highly successful offseason. 

Tyronn Lue, coach of the Cavaliers, realises that it could be tough to find Wade playing time. In the aftermath of the Irving trade, the Cavs enter the season with a new-look roster that also includes guards Isaiah Thomas, Derrick Rose and Jose Calderon, defensive stalwart Jae Crowder and veteran forward Jeff Green. "Anytime you get new pieces and new players, it's always challenging, but I'm up for the challenge, and so are the players. We will figure it out. It will be a good year for us," Lue said at Monday's media session.

Tristan Thompson, the team's starting centre, expects Wade to fit in quickly. "He's pretty familiar with most of the guys on our team, whether playing against or playing with. I think he's going to jell pretty well. He's a veteran. He's always been a good locker room guy. We've never heard anything bad. It would be great for our team to have another championship-mentality player on our team. It's just more pieces to the puzzle."

Dwyane Wade, a former three-time NBA champion, could prove to be a critical piece in Cleveland Cavaliers' pursuit of another championship. Though the 35-year-old is no longer an All-Star calibre player, Wade averaged 18.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists last season from less than 30 minutes per game. The Cavs are expected to start Wade ahead of J.R. Smith at the two-guard position. 

Related
Join the Discussion
Same-sex marriage could add over $650M to the Australian economy annually: analysis
Employers suspected of exploiting foreign workers targeted in Western Australia
Regulator to examine NSW generators to ensure they operate by the rules
Australian agriculture becomes largest contributor to national GDP growth in 2016-17
Thousands of new jobs as Australia creates its own space agency
Thousands of new jobs as Australia creates its own space agency
New guide for better data privacy management released for Australian organisations
New guide for better data privacy management released for Australian organisations
More Business
Conservative US Senator Ted Cruz ‘likes’ porn video on Twitter
Miss America 2017: Miss Texas Margana Wood slams Trump’s Charlottesville response
Pope Francis responds to Trump administration’s decision to end DACA
These states consider legal action to challenge DACA repeal
Sydney car crash: 'Lovely and bubbly' female model identified as third victim
Sydney car crash: 'Lovely and bubbly' female model identified as third victim
Entire Iraqi-American family arrested after father tried to deposit check in bank
Entire Iraqi-American family arrested after father tried to deposit check in bank
More News
Dwyane Wade, LeBron James reunite in Cleveland
Nerlens Noel, Dallas Mavericks could part ways in 2018
Kristaps Porzingis ready to embrace leadership role with Knicks
Roger Federer absorbs 'losses faster and faster' at age 36
Ben Simmons joins fellow athletes in slamming Donald Trump
Ben Simmons joins fellow athletes in slamming Donald Trump
Floyd Mayweather says he 'took it easy' on Conor McGregor
Floyd Mayweather says he 'took it easy' on Conor McGregor
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
‘Poldark’ season 4: Cast members spotted with umbrellas on set
‘South Park’ season 21 episode 3 live stream: 'Holiday Special'
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Director Miguel Sapochnik is back
‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’: Mark Hamill skirts Snoke question
'The Young and the Restless' spoilers for Sept. 27-29: Kevin is interrogated
'The Young and the Restless' Sept. 27-29 spoilers [VIDEOS]
Babies joining Kardashians: Khloe reportedly pregnant; Kim reacts to Kylie’s alleged pregnancy
Babies joining Kardashians: Khloe reportedly pregnant; Kim reacts to Kylie’s alleged pregnancy
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car