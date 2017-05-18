Dutch King Willem-Alexander’s secret job as KLM co-pilot

By @chelean on
King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands
King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands wears a traditional Australian farmer's hat during a speech at an event on sustainable food production on Cockatoo Island on Sydney Harbour, Australia, November 3, 2016. Reuters/Jason Reed

King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands is not just the country’s head of state, he was also an airline cockpit’s co-captain. The 50-year-old monarch has been secretly moonlighting as a co-pilot for the Dutch airline KLM for 21 years.

He admitted to Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf that he had been flying twice a month on KLM’s Fokker 70 planes. He usually flew with Captian Maarten Putman while their passengers were none the wiser they were being flown by the king himself.

He called flying a commercial airplane a “hobby” that let him focus on something else other than his royal duties while he was up in the air. “You can’t take your problems from the ground into the skies. You can completely disengage and concentrate on something else. That, for me, is the most relaxing part of flying.”

He never used his name when addressing his passengers. He was also rarely recognised when wearing his uniform and KLM cap. Some passengers, however, could recognise his voice.

“The advantage is that I can always say that I warmly welcome passengers on behalf of the captain and crew,” the king said. “Then I don’t have to give my name.”

Willem-Alexander has ended his run as co-pilot to Fokker 70 planes, which are being phased out by KLM. He plans to retain and learn to fly the bigger Boeing 737s in the next few months.

The Dutch king, who ascended to the throne in 2013 following his mother Beatrix’s abdication, isn’t the only flying monarch. The UK’s Prince Charles and his sons Prince William and Prince Harry are qualified pilots. William has recently given up his role as an RAF air ambulance pilot earlier this year to become a full-time working royal, while Harry served as an Apache helicopter pilot in Afghanistan a few years before.

Related
Join the Discussion
Telstra Wifi calling capability enabled for iPhone, Samsung Galaxy users
Manufacturers get $100-million fund as automotive producers leave Australia
Qantas crowned Australia’s most attractive employer
NT okays $800m Northern Gas Pipeline, Jemena poised to solve Australia's gas crisis
Microsoft says WannaCry ransomware must be a wake-up call for governments
Microsoft says WannaCry ransomware must be a wake-up call for governments
Gov't reveals cyber attack in Australian businesses is rising
Gov't reveals cyber attack in Australian businesses is rising
More Business
FDA to require restaurants to post nutritional info for their menu starting May 5
Melania Trump welcomes Queen Rania of Jordan, heads to an all-girls school
Pump hydro storage can help build 100 percent renewable energy grid
Study shows Western Australians are unhappiest at work; older, female employees are more satisfied
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
More News
2017 NBA Draft Lottery live stream: How it works, odds of Lakers losing Top-3 pick
Kaepernick, RG3 may be suiting up next season after all
WWE Extreme Rules to determine Brock Lesnar’s first Universal title opponent
Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez singles out inconsistencies in Aaron Hernandez suicide
Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather nearly confirmed, mega bout to go down later this year
Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather nearly confirmed, mega bout to go down later this year
Lakers Trade News: Teams calling about D'Angelo Russell after NBA Draft Lottery
Lakers Trade News: Teams calling about D'Angelo Russell after NBA Draft Lottery
More Sports
Australia to soon grow medical marijuana locally, believes expert
Cyber attack 2017: Aussies urged to update anti-virus software
Telstra to refund nbn customers not receiving promised speeds
Famed Nintendo titles ‘Legend of Zelda’ and ‘Pokemon’ getting mobile version soon
Apple Watch can now detect cardiac arrhythmia with 97 percent accuracy
Apple Watch can now detect cardiac arrhythmia with 97 percent accuracy
Spyslide webcam cover is super thin and practical; Small security device ships in July
Spyslide webcam cover: Features, price and release details
More Life
'Avengers: Infinity War' may introduce new generation of Avengers
Marvel may re-acquire film rights with 'Spider-Man: Homecoming'
James Gunn hints 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' release date
‘The Last Kingdom’: Exclusive interview with Alexander Dreymon
'13 Reasons Why' season 2: Here is what to expect from the story of Hannah Baker
'13 Reasons Why' season 2: What to expect
'Riverdale' season 1 finale spoilers: One more death possible after Jason Blossom murder revelation
One more character may not make it to the second season of 'Riverdale'
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car