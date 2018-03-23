Dump of plastic waste swirling in Pacific ocean larger than previously feared

A beach in the Azores is pictured littered with plastic garbage, in this undated handout photo obtained by Reuters on December 9, 2014. Reuters/Marcus Eriksen

A scientific team has found that seventy-nine thousand tonnes of plastic debris have occupied an area three times the size of France in the Pacific Ocean between California and Hawaii. Dubbed as the Great Pacific Garbage Patch (GPGP), the amount of plastic in the area is said to be “increasing exponentially.”

The Ocean Cleanup Foundation worked with researchers at institutions in New Zealand, the United States, Britain, France, Germany and Denmark for the study. Their findings were published in the journal Scientific Reports.

The "garbage patch" has been described in the past. The recent survey estimates that the mass of plastic contained there is four to 16 times larger than earlier supposed. "We wanted to have a clear, precise picture of what the patch looked like," the Sydney Morning Herald reported Laurent Lebreton, the study’s lead author, as saying.

Lebreton told AFP that they have found around 80,000 tonnes of buoyant plastic currently in the GPGP. That is about the weight of 500 jumbo jets, and up to sixteen times greater than the plastic mass earlier studies have uncovered.

The latest study published on Thursday warned that the huge dump of plastic waste in the Pacific ocean has gone even bigger than France, Germany and Spain combined. That amount of plastic waste was larger than previously feared.

The surveyors have used 18 boats and two planes to assess the ocean pollution. They have learned that the amount of plastic in the patch is increasing steadily based on prior examinations dating back to the 1970s.

The team was reportedly shocked about the amount of plastic pieces that have built up on the marine gyre between Hawaii and California. The dump now contains about 1.8 trillion pieces of plastic, which poses a threat to marine life. Lebreton said other environmental impact comes from the larger debris.

When fishes swallow small fragments of plastics tinier than 50mm, the microplastics can enter the food chain. The pollutants get more concentrated as they work their way up through the food web.

As to where the plastic could probably be coming from, it could possibly be from Pacific countries or from anywhere since plastic now travels across the entirety of the ocean. It has even shown up in Arctic waters.

The study states that some of the debris possibly also came from the tsunami in 2011 that devastated Japan. The incident washed huge amounts of waste out to sea.

