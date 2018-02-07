Duda signs Poland’s controversial Holocaust bill into law

Poland's President Andrzej Duda speaks during his media announcement about his decision on the Holocaust bill at Presidential Palace in Warsaw, Poland, February 6, 2018.

Poland's President Andrzej Duda speaks during his media announcement about his decision on the Holocaust bill at Presidential Palace in Warsaw, Poland, February 6, 2018. Agencja Gazeta/Dawid Zuchowicz via REUTERS

Poland will now be able to jail people accusing the country of Holocaust atrocities. On Tuesday, President Andrzej Duda signed the controversial bill into law, which also bans people from referring to concentration camps as “Polish death camps.”

The new law states that it is now prohibited to suggest Poland was complicit in the crimes of the German Nazis during World War II. Duda said in a televised address that the law would protect the country’s international reputation.

The law will ban accusations that Poles were complicit in Nazi crimes committed in the country. Using the phrase “Polish death camps” is also not allowed. Those who will be convicted will face fines or be jailed for up to three years. The Nazis operated six extermination camps in Poland, including the Auschwitz-Birkenau camp.

The president’s ruling Law and Justice Party (PiS) said the law is necessary so Poles are recognised as victims, not perpetrators, of the Nazi aggression. Although Duda acknowledged that there were individual Poles who committed crimes against Jews and other enemies of Germany at that time, the blame should not include Poland as a nation.

Duda also said that he would ask the Constitutional Tribunal to check whether the bill complies with their fundamental rights. This could mean that the bill could still have amendments or be reversed entirely. Nevertheless, Duda already signed the bill into law, and it would take effect within the next two weeks, before the tribunal would be able to issue any clarifications.

Although the law exempts artistic and historical research work from the ban, the interpretation of which is vague. “Who is going to determine what artistic or academic expression means?” Agnieszka Markiewicz, director of the American Jewish Committee’s central Europe office, was quoted by the Washington Post as saying. “A scholar associated with a university might be excluded, but what about a schoolteacher who shares some of the horrible stories that happened in Poland?”

Israel has expressed its disappointment with the move, saying the law would curb free speech and whitewash the Poles’ roles in the WWII. It hoped that Poland would still amend the law.

“We hope that within the allotted time, until the court’s deliberations are concluded, we will manage to agree on changes and corrections. Israel and Poland hold a joint responsibility to research and preserve the history of the Holocaust,” the Israeli government posted on Twitter.

The law also makes it illegal to deny the murder of about 100,000 Poles by the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA) during the war. As Reuters notes, this could likely increase tensions with Ukrain.

The US, which had discouraged Poland to pass the law, also criticised the move. US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said the law “adversely affects freedom of speech and academic inquiry.”

