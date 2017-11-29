'Downton Abbey' exhibition open in New York City

By @sachintrivedig on
'Downton Abbey' cast members (L-R) Penelope Wilton, Elizabeth McGovern, Hugh Bonneville, Michelle Dockery, Laura Carmichael and Joanne Froggatt attend a photo call
"Downton Abbey" cast members (L-R) Penelope Wilton, Elizabeth McGovern, Hugh Bonneville, Michelle Dockery, Laura Carmichael and Joanne Froggatt attend a photo call in Beverly Hills, California August 1, 2015. Reuters/Phil McCarten

A “Downton Abbey” exhibition has opened in New York City, giving the fans a close look at the costumes, and there are also some of the sets that have been recreated for the fans. Meanwhile, Costume Designer Anna Mary Scott Robbins shared her insights about creating the dresses for the popular show.

The fans can immerse themselves in the post-Edwardian styles of England that were created for the show. Apart from the costumes, which are neatly displayed in a row, there are also some set pieces like the dining table that have been recreated with all the flowers and crockery, fit to invite Dowager Countess of Grantham (Maggie Smith) over.

The video [see below] also shows the dining table of the servants who dine together, with Charles Carson (Jim Carter) at the helm. There is also the kitchen set where all those delicious meals were prepared by Mrs. Patmore (Lesley Nicol).

In another video [see below] Robbins spoke about her love for the period in which the TV series is based, and in particular she spoke about designing the costumes for season 5. She explained how 1924 is the year when the fashion started to actually transition to the trends of that decade.

Knowing the fashion changes of that time is just one part of the challenge in designing the costumes. Each character has his/her own style and temperament, and Robbins explained how some characters were ready to embrace the changes more rapidly compared to others.

While the ladies got to wear some extravagant costumes, the changes for the men were very subtle, according to Robbins. The minor changes included the kinds of ties, tie pins and cufflinks the men wore.

“Downton Abbey” lasted six seasons from 2011 to 2016, and continues to be popular even today. Fans continue to binge watch the show to relive their favourite moments.

Credit: Masterpiece I PBS/ Facebook

