Don’t Let Stress Get To You: 5 Ways To Manage Your Stress

People experience stress often in their lives. Pressures at work and even in school can bring both emotional and mental stress, which in turn can affect how a person functions in daily life. In Australia, students between the ages of 15 to 19 have cited the struggle with stress and school or study issues as one of the top issues they are dealing with. Researchers in the field of psychology from University of Queensland are looking into how to help teenagers cope through the use of music.

According to an EducationHQ report, Dr. Genevieve Dingle together with masters student Rachael Harris have developed The Tuned In Academic program which makes use of the teens’ love for music to find out what types are best for “increasing motivation, decreasing anxiety, and improving focus.” The new program is based on an earlier program that helped young people regulate their emotions, which showed how music positively affected how teens handled emotional and mental stress.

During the implementation of the program, the researchers also found out that it is not a “one size fits all” formula. Some students prefer a low tempo and softer music to calm them, while some listen to uncomplicated lyrics in order to concentrate.

5 Ways To Handle Stress

1. Listen to music

As cited by recent research, music is definitely one of the many ways to cope with emotional and mental stress. And this is based on an individual’s preference, as one type of music may work well for one person but may not be as effective on another person. The best way to determine what works well for you is to take note of your music listening habits, and how each type of music makes you feel.

Most people would say that classical music helps in concentration and focus, but others would prefer louder and more complicated songs while they are studying or doing something that requires focus.

2. Learn how to take a break

According to the American Psychological Association, one effective way to nip stress in the bud is to allow oneself to take a break from the source of the stress. At work, this can mean taking time away, sometimes as little as 20 minutes, from the tasks at hand. Enjoy a quick lunch out of the office and make sure that you do not think about what you need to do. Or allow yourself to do something else that will keep your mind off your source of stress. This works as well when you are in the middle of an exam study session. Taking a break will help your brain recover and stop it from becoming too overloaded.

3. Exercise

Science is backing this up even more these days. Most people cite the long-term impact of regular exercise on their physical health. Nowadays however, people are also experiencing how a quick session at the gym or even a 20 minute walk around the block can do wonders to one’s stress level. When you find yourself overwhelmed with the demands of work or school, try a quick run or walk and see how your mind seems to clear up afterwards.

4. Get emotional and social support

Social support is best provided by your immediate circle of friends or your family. For mothers, other mom friends would be a good source of support when it comes to parenting and raising children. However, moms may also need a circle of support where they will not be judged, which they may get from other friends.

Humans however are not the only source of emotional support for those who are experiencing emotional and mental stress. Pets, such as dogs and cats, are known to bring down the levels of stress among their owners considerably. Our furry friends generally help us cope with life’s challenges. If you are suffering from emotional and mental disability, you may ask your doctor to prescribe you an emotional support animal. If you are not seeing a mental health professional yet, platforms like CertaPet will connect you with a licensed mental health professional online and help you receive your ESA letter within 2 to 3 days, provided you are qualified.

5. Find a hobby or a recreation

This is an extension of taking a break, but unlike breaks which can be quick, recreations and hobbies are more long term and done regularly. Recreations or hobbies are activities that bring joy to a person. These can be as simple as reading, craft making, photography or as complicated as joining sports competitions or clubs. Whatever it is you choose to do, make sure that it is appropriate for your age and your physical capacity. You also have to consider what would be more practical to you considering your other commitments.

Remember that keeping a good balance of work, recreation and self-care is the best combination to keep your stress levels at bay.