Donnie Yen confirms development of 'Sleeping Dogs' movie on Instagram

sleeping-dogs
'Sleeping Dogs.' Square Enix/Press

If there’s one person who could pull off a character known to single-handedly defeat gangs after gangs of thugs, it’s Donnie Yen. The actor from Hong Kong has finally confirmed that production for the film version of the video game “Sleeping Dogs” is indeed underway.

Yen recently posted on Instagram a picture (see below) of him next to that of Wei Shen, the main protagonist of the Square Enix game. The image was captioned, “Sometimes great things take a bit of time. Sleeping Dog is motion, you guys ready for this?”

The post has confirmed that the project is still alive. Almost a year ago, Deadline reported that Donnie Yen is set to star in the film adaptation. Plenty of projects involving video games being turned into movies never see the light of day, so fans of both the game and the actor can breathe a sigh of relief knowing that “Sleeping Dogs” is indeed happening. Now if only they also confirm the appearance of the pork bun vendor.

Deadline’s report also added that the adaptation would be produced by Original Film and DJ2 Entertainment. No further information has been revealed yet, and even Yen’s recent post still manages to keep things under wraps.

A highly successful actor in Hong Kong and China, Yen became more widely known abroad through the “Ip Man” franchise. He has also starred in major Hollywood blockbusters like “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” and “xXx: Return of Xander Cage.”

“Sleeping Dogs” is an action-adventure video game published by Square Enix. It tells of an undercover cop who must infiltrate a notorious Triad organization. The game released to positive reviews in 2012. It is available for the PC, PS3, PS4, Xbox 360 and Xbox One.

 

Sometimes great things take a bit of time. Sleeping Dog is motion, you guys ready for this? #donnieyen #action #sleepingdog #kickass #martialarts #甄子丹 #宇宙最強甄子丹 #宇宙最強 #actionmovie #熱血無賴 #睡狗

A post shared by Donnie Yen (@donnieyenofficial) on Feb 3, 2018 at 4:49pm PST

donnieyenofficial/Instagram

Donnie Yen confirms development of 'Sleeping Dogs' movie on Instagram
