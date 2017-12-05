Donald Trump's appetite for McDonald's reportedly amounts to 2,420 calories

By on
McDonald's product is pictured in a restaurant in Washington, July 23, 2010.
McDonald's product is pictured in a restaurant in Washington, July 23, 2010. Reuters/Molly Riley

US President Donald Trump's appetite for McDonald's has been revealed in a new book. His order is equivalent to almost 2,500 calories based on McDonald’s nutritional data, which was one day's worth of food for a man his age.

Trump ordered "two Big Macs, two Filet-O-Fish, and a chocolate malted” from the fast food restaurant, a book reveals, according to the Washington Post. The order was reportedly intended for dinner.

For the record, each burger contains 540 calories. The Filet-O-Fish sandwiches add another 820 calories.

For his Big Mac, Trump got three pieces of bread, two meat patties and cheese. It also has a "special sauce.”

The Filet-O-Fish are fried fish fillets with cheese and tartar sauce. And since the food chain does not offer a "malted" shake, Trump's order could simply be a chocolate shake, which has 530 calories. US authorities generally recommend consumption of about 2,500 calories per day.

He was also getting 112g of fat from his order, which is reportedly 172 percent of the POTUS’ suggested daily allowance. His order contains 3,470mg of salt, 144 percent of his recommended intake per day.

And it looks Trump is having McDonald's not only for dinner, but for breakfast too. His confidante and bodyguard Keith Schiller would reportedly run to McDonald's in the mornings to get him Egg McMuffins during his campaign.

The POTUS seems to be a fan of fast food. His meals during the 2016 president campaign were said to be dominated by Kentucky Fried Chicken, pizza, Diet Coke and his supposed favourite, McDonald’s.

A forthcoming book chronicling Trump’s path to the presidency details his supposed appetite for McDonald's. “Let Trump Be Trump” was co-written by Corey Lewandowski and David Bossie, two of the president’s former campaign aides.

The authors also revealed that the presidential campaign plane had plenty of supplies of cookies and other snacks because “Trump, a renowned germaphobe, would not eat from a previously opened package.” They also revealed that Trump would scream rants at aides who were left with their “face ripped off.”

Lewandowski and Bossie recently made an appearance on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” When asked if he ever considered leaving Trump’s campaign, Lewandowski maintained that he never thought about quitting.

“But, you know, when you give up the sacrifice of time with your family and all the things that were important to you and he demands such perfection, and he deserves it,” he said. He was fired as Trump’s campaign manager in June 2016.

Related
Join the Discussion
eBay Australia, Google team up for a more personalised shopping experience
Increased job opportunities in Australia amid rush to hire workers before Christmas
Elon Musk fulfills promise to build SA's lithium-ion battery in 100 days
'Let’s Make History!': Internal email hints Amazon’s Thursday test launch in Australia
Businesses could lose sales if not disability-friendly, SA’s Equal Opportunity Commissioner warns
Businesses could lose sales if not disability-friendly, SA’s Equal Opportunity Commissioner warns
Cheaper grocery bills expected as Kaufland scores second Australian site
Cheaper grocery bills expected as Kaufland scores second Australian site
More Business
Senate passes same-sex marriage bill in Australia
South Africa's Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters crowned Miss Universe 2017
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle wedding: Kensington Palace announces venue
Werribee man, 20, arrested over alleged New Year’s Eve terrorism plot
Bosnian Croat war criminal Slobodan Praljak drinks poison in court, dies [VIDEO]
Bosnian Croat war criminal Slobodan Praljak drinks poison in court, dies [VIDEO]
Victoria passes euthanasia bill, becomes first Australian state to legalise assisted dying
Victoria passes euthanasia bill, becomes first Australian state to legalise assisted dying
More News
Australia vs England live stream: Watch Rugby League World Cup final online
2017 Ashes live stream: Watch Australia vs England 2nd Test online
LeBron James Free Agency: Philadelphia 76ers to make strong run
Ashes 2017: Ben Stokes a step closer to joining England teammates
2017 Ashes: Australia captain Steve Smith slammed for 'inexplicable decision'
2017 Ashes: Australia captain Steve Smith slammed for 'inexplicable decision'
Lakers Trade News: Blazers, Hornets, Nets target Jordan Clarkson
Lakers Trade News: Blazers, Hornets, Nets target Jordan Clarkson
More Sports
Square Enix CEO clarifies ‘Deux Ex’ hiatus, promises ‘amazing’ game with Marvel
Steam sale: Save up to US$215 with Fanatical’s Nemesis Bundle 4
Cards Against Humanity buys land to stop Trump from building wall
Steam sale: Fanatical Max Damage Bundle promises 8 'chaotic' games for US$3.49
Amid PUBG fame, developer Bluehole readies release of MMORPG 'Ascent: Infinite Realm'
Amid PUBG fame, developer Bluehole readies release of MMORPG 'Ascent: Infinite Realm'
Steam sale: Save US$443 with the exhilarating Humble Codemasters Racing Bundle
Steam sale: Save US$443 with the exhilarating Humble Codemasters Racing Bundle
More Life
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8 spoilers: Dragons in action sequence
‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’: Rey enters Jedi Temple
‘Vikings’ season 5: Ragnar’s loss may be affecting viewership
‘Outlander’ season 3: 360 degree video
'The Good Doctor' season 1 Winter finale spoilers: Glassman introduces Shaun’s therapist
'The Good Doctor' season 1 Winter finale 'Sacrifice' spoilers [VIDEO]
'Supergirl' season 3 Midseason finale spoilers: Reign, the Worldkiller challenges Supergirl [VIDEOS]
'Supergirl' season 3 episode 9 'Reign' spoilers [VIDEOS]
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car