Donald Trump's appetite for McDonald's reportedly amounts to 2,420 calories

US President Donald Trump's appetite for McDonald's has been revealed in a new book. His order is equivalent to almost 2,500 calories based on McDonald’s nutritional data, which was one day's worth of food for a man his age.

Trump ordered "two Big Macs, two Filet-O-Fish, and a chocolate malted” from the fast food restaurant, a book reveals, according to the Washington Post. The order was reportedly intended for dinner.

For the record, each burger contains 540 calories. The Filet-O-Fish sandwiches add another 820 calories.

For his Big Mac, Trump got three pieces of bread, two meat patties and cheese. It also has a "special sauce.”

The Filet-O-Fish are fried fish fillets with cheese and tartar sauce. And since the food chain does not offer a "malted" shake, Trump's order could simply be a chocolate shake, which has 530 calories. US authorities generally recommend consumption of about 2,500 calories per day.

He was also getting 112g of fat from his order, which is reportedly 172 percent of the POTUS’ suggested daily allowance. His order contains 3,470mg of salt, 144 percent of his recommended intake per day.

And it looks Trump is having McDonald's not only for dinner, but for breakfast too. His confidante and bodyguard Keith Schiller would reportedly run to McDonald's in the mornings to get him Egg McMuffins during his campaign.

The POTUS seems to be a fan of fast food. His meals during the 2016 president campaign were said to be dominated by Kentucky Fried Chicken, pizza, Diet Coke and his supposed favourite, McDonald’s.

A forthcoming book chronicling Trump’s path to the presidency details his supposed appetite for McDonald's. “Let Trump Be Trump” was co-written by Corey Lewandowski and David Bossie, two of the president’s former campaign aides.

The authors also revealed that the presidential campaign plane had plenty of supplies of cookies and other snacks because “Trump, a renowned germaphobe, would not eat from a previously opened package.” They also revealed that Trump would scream rants at aides who were left with their “face ripped off.”

Lewandowski and Bossie recently made an appearance on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” When asked if he ever considered leaving Trump’s campaign, Lewandowski maintained that he never thought about quitting.

“But, you know, when you give up the sacrifice of time with your family and all the things that were important to you and he demands such perfection, and he deserves it,” he said. He was fired as Trump’s campaign manager in June 2016.