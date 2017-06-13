Donald Trump is reportedly being sued for ‘unprecedented constitutional violations’

By on
Donald Trump
US President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a press conference in Trump Tower, Manhattan, New York, US, January 11, 2017. Reuters/Shannon Stapleton

US President Donald Trump faces a fresh legal battle as two attorneys general are reportedly suing him over claims he breached anti-corruption clauses of the Constitution. The leader of the free world allegedly accepted millions of benefits and payments from foreign governments since he moved to the White House.

According to the Washington Post, attorneys general for the state of Maryland and District of Columbia sued the POTUS on Monday. A signed copy of the lawsuit reportedly alleges “unprecedented constitutional violations” by Trump.

The lawsuit focuses on the fact that the president opted to keep ownership of his businesses when he was elected. In January, Trump declared he was shifting his business assets into a trust that his sons would manage in order to do away with possible conflicts of interests.

However, Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh (D) and DC Attorney General Karl A. Racine (D) believe the president broke several promises to separate his duties to the public and private business interests. The Post cited that the president’s son, Eric Trump, said his father would get regular updates about his company’s financial health.

The suit says the POTUS persistent ownership of his business has rendered him “deeply enmeshed with a legion of foreign and domestic government actors” and has negatively affected the integrity of the political system. It comes amid investigations by special counsel Robert Mueller III of conspiracy between Trump associates and the Russian government during the presidential campaign last year.

Racine and Frosh are planning to demand copies of Trump’s personal tax returns shall a federal judge allows the case to proceed. The information is believed to measure the extent of his foreign business dealings.

They said the fight would likely end up before the Supreme Court. “This case is, at its core, about the right of Marylanders, residents of the District of Columbia and all Americans to have honest government,” Frosh said, adding they need to see Trump’s financial records to know the “extent of Trump’s constitutional violations.” Racine said he felt the need to sue the president to be the check and balance that it appears Congress is unwilling to be.

The suit was reportedly field in the US District Court for the District of Maryland. Earlier this year, a lawsuit was filed by the Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington against Trump. Some Democratic members of Congress have also warned they plan to file suit. For more news concerning Trump, watch video below.

Read More:

Trump says James Comey’s testimony about Mike Flynn's probe is not true

Trump loses diehard supporters, voters think he’s tweeting too much: poll

CNN/YouTube

McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car