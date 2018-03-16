Donald Trump Jr's wife files for divorce as pair go 'separate ways'

Donald Trump Jr,, son of Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump, talks to his wife Vanessa as they await the arrival of the candidate at Donald Trump's New York presidential primary night rally in Manhattan, New York, U.S., April 19, 2016.

Reuters/Carlo Allegri

Donald Trump Jr’s wife Vanessa Trump is seeking an uncontested divorce after almost 13 years of marriage. It means she is not expecting a legal battle over custody of their five children or assets.

A public court record was filed on Thursday in New York. Details of the divorce complaint were not disclosed.

The couple released a joint statement, confirming that they have decided to go “separate ways” after years of being married. “We will always have tremendous respect for each other and our families. We have five beautiful children together and they remain our top priority.” the statement reads, according to The Washington Post. They also asked for privacy during such time.

The New York Post has earlier reported that US President Donald Trump’s son and his wife has been having marital problems. The issues were expected to head to divorce.

A source told the Post that the problems have been there for a long time and that they had hoped to stay together during the POTUS’ time in office, but it was getting more difficult to resolve their issues. The publication also reported a source as saying that Trump Jr’s wife is a very low-key person by nature, and that she is uncomfortable with the attention her family is getting now that the Trumps are on the global stage.

“She is also worried for her kids, particularly after she received the threatening letter containing the white powder,” the source reportedly added. Vanessa has been described as a devoted mother.

It was reported last month that Vanessa opened a letter that contained a white powder and a Massachusetts man was charged with sending it. She was briefly hospitalised, but the substance turned out to be non hazardous.

There were some speculations that the Trumps’ marriage was on the rocks. The 39-year-old had lately been posting pictures of his family life in which Vanessa was absent.

She had been a no-show to the POTUS’ State of the Union address. The president’s younger son Eric was with his wife Lara at that time.

A clip posted to Instagram stories showed the siblings and their spouses, sans Vanessa, gathered at eldest sister Ivanka Trump and husband Jared Kushner’s home before they headed to the Capitol for their father’s speech. Another sister Tiffany Trump was also in attendance. Donald Jr and Eric have been running the Trump Organisation while their father is the leader of the free world.

