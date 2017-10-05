Domino’s Australia angers customers with switch from Coke to Pepsi

Domino’s Australia has changed one item on its menu and some of its customers aren’t happy about it. The pizza chain used to offer Coca-Cola beverages but now offers Pepsi.

Its contract with Coca-Cola Amatil has ended in July. Domino’s then signed with Schweppes soft drinks, which include Pepsi and Sunkist. The swap has been in place since last month, with customers sending their disapproval over the move on the company’s social media.

However, it was on Tuesday that one disgruntled customer penned a short yet passionate rant over the switch. Liam Wilson’s Facebook post was backed up and liked by over 29,000 other customers.

“Dominos, the fact that you’ve changed your drink selection from coke to pepsi not only disappoint me but sickens me,” he wrote. “Quite obviously you do not understand how much your pizza needs to be combined with coke to get that quality satisfaction and pepsi does not and will not cut it. Whoever the peanut was that decided that this was a good choice should be fired immediately. Wake up to yourselves.” [sic]

His post garnered thousands of replies, with most agreeing to his sentiment. Domino’s, however, did not respond to him.

Another customer, Christopher Booy, wrote a parodied version of Wilson’s post, this time praising Domino’s. It did not gather as much attention, only getting a handful of reactions, but it did receive a reply from Domino’s.

“Dominos, the fact that you’ve changed your drink selection from coke to pepsi not only excites me but is a refreshing change,” Booy wrote. “Quite obviously you do understand how much your pizza needs to be combined with pepsi to get that quality satisfaction and coke sometimes does not and will not cut it. Whoever the champion was that decided that this was a good choice should be promoted immediately. Thanks for waking up.” [sic]

The company’s CEO for Australia and New Zealand, Nick Knight, claimed they just wanted to give customers what they asked for: more drinks choices. The reason behind their decision might not be as selfless as what he said, though.

In July, Deutsche Bank analyst Michael Simotas estimated that the move would deliver savings for Domino’s franchisees. He also said in a briefing note (via news.com.au) that Domino’s was planning to reduce the size of its pizzas in a bid to save more money.

The move is another blow to Coca-Cola in Australia following Woolworths’ snub of its healthier soda variant in July. The supermarket giant refused to stock Coca-Cola No Sugar in its stores, claiming its customers already had ample choices in no- or low-sugar cola options.