DJI Spark launches: New lightweight mini drone can be controlled with hand gestures [VIDEO]

DJI has launched its new product called Spark, an easy-to-use lightweight mini drone. The device is able to take off from the user’s palm and proceed to capture moments using hand gestures. It’s now available to pre-order and is projected to ship in mid-June.

Drone flying is a somewhat complicated subject to those who are uninitiated. But that won’t be a problem with the Spark, according to its maker. DJI said that its new drone is simple enough to use that all it literally requires is a hand.

That’s right, the new mini drone from DJI can do without a mechanical remote control (although the user can opt to use one for optimal experience) as it automatically switches to Gesture Mode following lift off. The company’s new motion mechanism called PalmControl allows the user to manoeuvre the Spark or snap a selfie by just using hand signals. If waving becomes tiresome, the user can also control the drone using a mobile device.

The Spark is DJI’s lightest drone yet at 10.6 ounces (300.5 grams or 0.66 pound). The device houses a high-energy density lithium polymer battery that provides a peak flight duration of up to 16 minutes. It launches within seconds and comes with previously introduced features like TapFly and ActiveTrack alongside the new enhanced flight modes called QuickShots for easy video-capturing.

“Four QuickShots are available: Rocket, sending Spark straight up into the air with the camera pointed down; Dronie, flying up and away from your subject; Circle, rotating around the subject; and Helix, spiraling away from a subject as it flies upward,” DJI boasted. “For each QuickShot, Spark will automatically create a 10-second video from your flight that is ready to share on social media, where everyone can see your special moments.”

The new gadget comes in five different colour options: Alpine White, Lava Red, Meadow Green, Sky Blue and Sunrise Yellow. It sports a 12 MP camera with a 1/2.3-inch CMOS sensor that’s capable of producing stabilised 1080p high definition videos. The lightweight drone also includes two new shooting modes called Pano and ShallowFocus in addition to that of the company’s previous drones.

When used with the remote controller accessory, which is sold separately, the Spark is able to enter Sport Mode and go for up to 31 MPH (50 KPH). The device’s FlightAutonomy system allows it to hover with precision and a vision system assistance of up to 98 feet or almost 30 metres. It can also sense obstacles from up to 16 feet or 4.9 metres away.

The DJI Spark basic bundle carries a US$499 (AU$665) retail price tag that includes the drone, its battery, one USB charger and three pairs of propellers. A deluxe bundle called the Fly More Combo is also available for US$699 (AU$932). It has everything the basic bundle has, but includes a remote controller, a charging hub, one shoulder bag, propeller guards, essential cables, an extra battery and an additional pair of propellers. The mini drone is now ready to pre-order and starts shipping mid-June.

