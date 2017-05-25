DJI Spark launches: New lightweight mini drone can be controlled with hand gestures [VIDEO]

By @ULB1N on
DJI Spark
DJI has launched its new product called Spark, an easy-to-use lightweight mini drone that can take off and capture moments using hand gestures. DJI

DJI has launched its new product called Spark, an easy-to-use lightweight mini drone. The device is able to take off from the user’s palm and proceed to capture moments using hand gestures. It’s now available to pre-order and is projected to ship in mid-June.

Drone flying is a somewhat complicated subject to those who are uninitiated. But that won’t be a problem with the Spark, according to its maker. DJI said that its new drone is simple enough to use that all it literally requires is a hand.

That’s right, the new mini drone from DJI can do without a mechanical remote control (although the user can opt to use one for optimal experience) as it automatically switches to Gesture Mode following lift off. The company’s new motion mechanism called PalmControl allows the user to manoeuvre the Spark or snap a selfie by just using hand signals. If waving becomes tiresome, the user can also control the drone using a mobile device.

The Spark is DJI’s lightest drone yet at 10.6 ounces (300.5 grams or 0.66 pound). The device houses a high-energy density lithium polymer battery that provides a peak flight duration of up to 16 minutes. It launches within seconds and comes with previously introduced features like TapFly and ActiveTrack alongside the new enhanced flight modes called QuickShots for easy video-capturing.

“Four QuickShots are available: Rocket, sending Spark straight up into the air with the camera pointed down; Dronie, flying up and away from your subject; Circle, rotating around the subject; and Helix, spiraling away from a subject as it flies upward,” DJI boasted. “For each QuickShot, Spark will automatically create a 10-second video from your flight that is ready to share on social media, where everyone can see your special moments.”

DJI Spark drones The DJI Spark comes in five different colours: Alpine White, Lava Red, Meadow Green, Sky Blue and Sunrise Yellow.  DJI

The new gadget comes in five different colour options: Alpine White, Lava Red, Meadow Green, Sky Blue and Sunrise Yellow. It sports a 12 MP camera with a 1/2.3-inch CMOS sensor that’s capable of producing stabilised 1080p high definition videos. The lightweight drone also includes two new shooting modes called Pano and ShallowFocus in addition to that of the company’s previous drones.

When used with the remote controller accessory, which is sold separately, the Spark is able to enter Sport Mode and go for up to 31 MPH (50 KPH). The device’s FlightAutonomy system allows it to hover with precision and a vision system assistance of up to 98 feet or almost 30 metres. It can also sense obstacles from up to 16 feet or 4.9 metres away.

The DJI Spark basic bundle carries a US$499 (AU$665) retail price tag that includes the drone, its battery, one USB charger and three pairs of propellers. A deluxe bundle called the Fly More Combo is also available for US$699 (AU$932). It has everything the basic bundle has, but includes a remote controller, a charging hub, one shoulder bag, propeller guards, essential cables, an extra battery and an additional pair of propellers. The mini drone is now ready to pre-order and starts shipping mid-June.

MORE TECH STORIES:

Meizu M5c launches: New midrange smartphone has robust battery and feature-packed camera

Apple Car news: iPhone maker tests self-driving tech on Lexus SUVs [VIDEO]

Related
Join the Discussion
Aussies can save $3,184 per year by borrowing money online: Mozo
Xinja emerges as potential startup bank after federal budget reforms
PwC, KPMG, Westpac and Commonwealth Bank among Australia’s top companies to work for
Microsoft says WannaCry ransomware must be a wake-up call for governments
Topshop Australia enters voluntary administration; Sir Philip Green's Arcadia takes over
Topshop Australia enters voluntary administration; Sir Philip Green's Arcadia takes over
Aussie CeBIT starts; highlights cyber security, big data, FinTech, digital health and more
Aussie CeBIT starts; highlights cyber security, big data, FinTech, digital health and more
More Business
FDA to require restaurants to post nutritional info for their menu starting May 5
Melania Trump welcomes Queen Rania of Jordan, heads to an all-girls school
Pump hydro storage can help build 100 percent renewable energy grid
Study shows Western Australians are unhappiest at work; older, female employees are more satisfied
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
More News
New York Jets starting quarterback position up for grabs
WWE SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon reveals loaded lineup
Nick Kyrgios back to his erratic ways a week before the French Open
Warriors owner Joe Lacob to Cleveland Cavaliers: 'We have unfinished business'
Chris Bosh to Lakers 'a natural possibility' according to Miami Heat insider
Chris Bosh to Lakers 'a natural possibility' according to Miami Heat insider
Lionel Messi loses appeal over 21-month prison sentence
Lionel Messi loses appeal over 21-month prison sentence
More Sports
Spyslide webcam cover: Features, price and release details
Australia to soon grow medical marijuana locally, believes expert
Cyber attack 2017: Aussies urged to update anti-virus software
Telstra to refund nbn customers not receiving promised speeds
Pippa Middleton weds: All the pictures from the ‘wedding of the year’
Pippa Middleton weds: All the pictures from the ‘wedding of the year’
Apple Watch can now detect cardiac arrhythmia with 97 percent accuracy
Apple Watch can now detect cardiac arrhythmia with 97 percent accuracy
More Life
‘Outlander’ season 3: New picture of Sam Heughan on ship
'The Flash' season 3 ends with Barry making the ultimate sacrifice, 'Kid Flash' fills in temporarily
'General Hospital' spoilers for May 24: Sonny confides in Dante; Valentin rebuffs Anna; Charlotte gets in harm’s way
'The Amazing Race' 29 Leg 11 'As Easy As Stacking Cups' spoilers
'Deadpool 2': Josh Brolin is busy building muscles to play Cable
'Deadpool 2': Josh Brolin is busy building muscles
'Poldark' season 3: Leaked picture shows Demelza on a beach
'Poldark' season 3: Leaked picture shows Demelza on a beach
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car