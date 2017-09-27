Diego Costa writes touching farewell message to Chelsea fans

By @saihoops on
Diego Costa
Atletico Madrid wants to revisit their deal to re-sign Diego Costa thru the £31 million the Red and Whites received in Jackson Martinez’s transfer to China. Reuters/Dylan Martinez

Diego Costa has written a touching message to Chelsea fans after agreeing to return to Atletico Madrid after spending three years in West London. The Spanish-Brazilian striker helped Chelsea win two Premier League championships and became a crowd favourite among the passionate fans at Stamford Bridge.

Costa will now watch Chelsea and Atletico Madrid battle it out in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday evening. Since Atletico’s transfer embargo doesn't take effect before Jan. 1, 2018, Costa would only be able to train with his new teammates over the next three months. 

The Spain international took to Instagram (see below) to say his goodbyes to Chelsea fans, teammates and coaching staff. “Some cycles begin while others end. My cycle began at Chelsea three years ago -- three remarkable years in all aspects -- and I will never forget it. Two championship titles, a Community Shield, 120 matches, 59 goals and 24 assists later this cycle has ended. Not the way I would have wanted -- far from it -- but the best way possible," wrote Costa.

Diego Costa led Chelsea to two Premier League titles

Costa scored a total of 58 goals from 109 appearances for Chelsea. "The wonderful fans of such equally admirable club and all team mates, as well as clinical, administrative and logistics staff will remain forever in my mind and in my heart. I will bring them with me in the certainty that I will always be by their side as well and I’m sure they will understand the reason why this cycle of mine has now ended – because I could not lose faith in myself. Thank you Chelsea for everything," he added in the heart-felt message.

Meanwhile, Chelsea manager Antonio Conte is already preparing to move past Costa. Earlier in the year, reports surfaced of a rift between Conte and Costa. According to The Guardian, Conte hasn't contacted Costa since telling the 28-year-old striker that he no longer had a future with the Blues. Thereafter, Costa refused to return from his home in Brazil before accusing the Premier League of treating him like "a criminal."

“As I said before, I have no problem with Diego Costa. I said that we wish, for him, the best for the future. We want to thank him for the last season. But, I repeat, I have no problem with him.” The 2017 UEFA Champions League continues Wednedsay evening (Thursday morning in Australia) with matches such as Manchester United vs CSKA Moscow, Bayern Munich vs PSG and Chelsea vs Atletico Madrid, among others.

 

Há ciclos que se abrem e ciclos que se fecham. O meu ciclo no Chelsea iniciou-se há três anos, três anos marcantes em todos os aspetos, e que jamais esquecerei. Dois títulos de campeão, uma Supertaça Inglesa, 120 jogos, 59 golos e 24 assistências depois este ciclo encerra. Não da forma que desejava (longe disso), mas da forma possível. Na memória e no coração ficarão para sempre os maravilhosos adeptos de um grande clube e todos os companheiros com quem partilhei o balneário, bem como todo o staff logístico, administrativo e clínico. Levo-os comigo com a certeza de que sempre irei estar ao seu lado da mesma forma que, acredito, eles entenderão a razão pela qual este meu ciclo teve de chegar agora ao fim. Porque não podia perder a crença em mim. Obrigada por tudo Chelsea. -- Some cycles begin while others end. My cycle at Chelsea began three years ago – three remarkable years in all aspects – and I will never forget it. Two championship titles, a Community Shield, 120 matches, 59 goals and 24 assists later this cycle has ended. Not the way I would have wanted – far from it – but the best way possible. The wonderful fans of such equally admirable club and all team mates, as well as all clinical, administrative and logistics staff will remain forever in my mind and in my heart. Will bring them with me with the certainty that I will always be by their side as well, and I’m sure they will understand the reason why this cycle of mine has now ended – because I could not lose faith in myself. Thank you Chelsea for everything!

A post shared by Diego Costa (@diego.costa) on Sep 26, 2017 at 2:15pm PDT

Related
Join the Discussion
Same-sex marriage could add over $650M to the Australian economy annually: analysis
Employers suspected of exploiting foreign workers targeted in Western Australia
Regulator to examine NSW generators to ensure they operate by the rules
Australian agriculture becomes largest contributor to national GDP growth in 2016-17
Thousands of new jobs as Australia creates its own space agency
Thousands of new jobs as Australia creates its own space agency
New guide for better data privacy management released for Australian organisations
New guide for better data privacy management released for Australian organisations
More Business
Conservative US Senator Ted Cruz ‘likes’ porn video on Twitter
Miss America 2017: Miss Texas Margana Wood slams Trump’s Charlottesville response
Pope Francis responds to Trump administration’s decision to end DACA
These states consider legal action to challenge DACA repeal
Sydney car crash: 'Lovely and bubbly' female model identified as third victim
Sydney car crash: 'Lovely and bubbly' female model identified as third victim
Entire Iraqi-American family arrested after father tried to deposit check in bank
Entire Iraqi-American family arrested after father tried to deposit check in bank
More News
Melbourne United ready to shock OKC Thunder in NBA preseason
Carmelo Anthony ready to play power forward for OKC Thunder
Ben Simmons joins fellow athletes in slamming Donald Trump
Floyd Mayweather says he 'took it easy' on Conor McGregor
Zach LaVine injury update: Chicago Bulls guard working towards return
Zach LaVine injury update: Chicago Bulls guard working towards return
Diego Costa writes touching farewell message to Chelsea fans
Diego Costa writes touching farewell message to Chelsea fans
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
‘The Walking Dead’ season 8: Leaders rally their forces
‘Vikings’ season 6: Pictures from the set
'Days of Our Lives' fan fave returns to the soap
'Designated Survivor' season 2: Enter the new White House characters
'General Hospital' spoilers for Sept. 27-29: Nelle gets ambushed
'General Hospital' Sept. 27-29 spoilers [VIDEOS]
'Star Wars Rebels' season 4 key art: Significance of the wolf
‘Star Wars Rebels’ season 4 poster released
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car