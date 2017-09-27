Diego Costa writes touching farewell message to Chelsea fans

Atletico Madrid wants to revisit their deal to re-sign Diego Costa thru the £31 million the Red and Whites received in Jackson Martinez’s transfer to China.

Atletico Madrid wants to revisit their deal to re-sign Diego Costa thru the £31 million the Red and Whites received in Jackson Martinez’s transfer to China. Reuters/Dylan Martinez

Diego Costa has written a touching message to Chelsea fans after agreeing to return to Atletico Madrid after spending three years in West London. The Spanish-Brazilian striker helped Chelsea win two Premier League championships and became a crowd favourite among the passionate fans at Stamford Bridge.

Costa will now watch Chelsea and Atletico Madrid battle it out in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday evening. Since Atletico’s transfer embargo doesn't take effect before Jan. 1, 2018, Costa would only be able to train with his new teammates over the next three months.

The Spain international took to Instagram (see below) to say his goodbyes to Chelsea fans, teammates and coaching staff. “Some cycles begin while others end. My cycle began at Chelsea three years ago -- three remarkable years in all aspects -- and I will never forget it. Two championship titles, a Community Shield, 120 matches, 59 goals and 24 assists later this cycle has ended. Not the way I would have wanted -- far from it -- but the best way possible," wrote Costa.

Diego Costa led Chelsea to two Premier League titles

Costa scored a total of 58 goals from 109 appearances for Chelsea. "The wonderful fans of such equally admirable club and all team mates, as well as clinical, administrative and logistics staff will remain forever in my mind and in my heart. I will bring them with me in the certainty that I will always be by their side as well and I’m sure they will understand the reason why this cycle of mine has now ended – because I could not lose faith in myself. Thank you Chelsea for everything," he added in the heart-felt message.

Meanwhile, Chelsea manager Antonio Conte is already preparing to move past Costa. Earlier in the year, reports surfaced of a rift between Conte and Costa. According to The Guardian, Conte hasn't contacted Costa since telling the 28-year-old striker that he no longer had a future with the Blues. Thereafter, Costa refused to return from his home in Brazil before accusing the Premier League of treating him like "a criminal."

“As I said before, I have no problem with Diego Costa. I said that we wish, for him, the best for the future. We want to thank him for the last season. But, I repeat, I have no problem with him.” The 2017 UEFA Champions League continues Wednedsay evening (Thursday morning in Australia) with matches such as Manchester United vs CSKA Moscow, Bayern Munich vs PSG and Chelsea vs Atletico Madrid, among others.