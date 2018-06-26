| Make IBT your homepage

Dick Smith offering $5000 for anyone who can identify Marree Man creator

By @chelean on
Marree Man from the air, circa 1998
Marree Man from the air, circa 1998 Peter Campbell, Wikimedia Commons

Dick Smith wants information leading to the creator of the Marree Man, a modern geoglyph of what appears to depict an indigenous Australian hunter brandishing a weapon. The Australian entrepreneur is offering $5000 reward to anyone who can provide information to help identity the person behind the desert artwork.

It was 20 years ago on June 26, 1998, when a charter pilot flying between Marree and Coober Pedy in South Australia discovered the over three-kilometre geoglyph in the remote part of the desert. The Marree Man appears to be a human figure holding either a stick or a boomerang. There had been speculations but no definite answer as to who created it.

Smith said he has spent two years investigating the mystery, but so far, he has nothing. He has a few theories, though, and none of them are of the alien variety.

“There’s been so many different claims and the only one I don’t believe in is that it was done from outer space,” he told ABC Radio Adelaide on Monday. He said he believed that whoever made it must have used satellite technology to create an accurate figure.

“I can’t see how it was done by one person. You’d have to have three or four to do it, and it would take weeks to put in,” he said. Adding that the Marree Man was “very professionally done.” And since he believed it was a team effort, he was amazed that the mystery remained intact for 20 years.

Eager to crack the mystery behind the creator of the Marree Man, Smith said he would reward $5000 to anyone who could provide information leading to the mystery creator or creators’ identity. He was even willing to keep the identity of the creator’s a secret.

“If somebody rang me up and said, ‘Dick, I want the $5000 but on the understanding you won’t tell nayone,’ and then gave me the evidence…” Smith said. “I’ll give them the $5000 and then keep it secret.”

He continued, “But then I’m going to tell everyone, ‘I know who did it, but unfortunately they don’t want to be known so you’re going to have to do your own work to work it out.”

Upon the Marree Man’s discovery, there had been anonymous “press releases” sent to media and local businesses. In the press releases, the Marree Man was called Stuart’s Giant, in reference to explorer John McDoull Stuart. They claimed it seemed to be “the world’s largest work of art.”

The press releases also prompted speculations that it was created by Americans because they used American spelling and phrases, such as using miles instead of kilometres and calling Aborigines as “from the local Indigenous Territories.” According to reports, a plaque featuring an American flag was also found near the site.

Related
Join the Discussion
Australian governments don’t work with each other and it’s causing trouble
Australian millennials’ incomes have grown more than in other countries
The world needs to build more than two billion new homes over the next 80 years
The world economy can benefit from a vindicated Trump
Strong Economic Data Cause Declines In Gold - Will This Last?
Strong Economic Data Cause Declines In Gold - Will This Last?
Organic agriculture is going mainstream, but not the way you think it is
Organic agriculture is going mainstream, but not the way you think it is
More Business
NZ PM Jacinda Ardern, Gayford explain baby’s name, Neve Te Aroha
Saudi Arabia to lift ban on women driving
Algeria shuts down Internet access to prevent students from cheating on exams
Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s wife, Sara, charged with fraud
‘Permit Patty’ only ‘pretended’ to call cops on 8-year-old girl selling water
‘Permit Patty’ only ‘pretended’ to call cops on 8-year-old girl selling water
French citizen detained for 2 weeks after accidentally crossing Canada-US border
French citizen detained for 2 weeks after accidentally crossing Canada-US border
More News
FIFA World Cup 2018: Meet the teams
Paul George, LeBron James will sign with Lakers, says Shaq
Andrew Bogut snubs Melbourne United for Sydney Kings
DraftKings to launch daily fantasy sports in Australia
How to choose a World Cup team when the US isn't contending
How to choose a World Cup team when the US isn't contending
Old faces are still a force to be reckoned with in tennis
Old faces are still a force to be reckoned with in tennis
More Sports
Melting Arctic sends a message: Climate change is here in a big way
Driverless cars are already here but the roads aren't ready for them
New Steam games for March week 4: 'Ash of Gods' and more
Pasta can help in weight loss, research suggests
‘Delete Facebook account’ searches rise 95% in Australia [Infographic]
‘Delete Facebook account’ searches rise 95% in Australia [Infographic]
Why you should talk to your children about Cambridge Analytica
Why you should talk to your children about Cambridge Analytica
More Life
Al Pacino says Gal Gadot has ‘got it’
Chandler Riggs happy Andrew Lincoln has more family time
‘The 100’ season 5: Possible death teased in preview
James Wan teases ‘Aquaman’ scene of Jason Momoa
'The Equaliser 2': Denzel Washington seeks revenge in explosive trailer
‘The Equaliser 2’: New action packed trailer released
'Spider-Man 2' title is 'Far from Home'
Tom Holland reveals title of ‘Spider-Man’ sequel
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car