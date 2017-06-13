Diabetes drug canagliflozin protects patients from heart ailments, stroke, high blood pressure and kidney failure; Helps in weight loss

Ed Damiano checks the receiver for the Navigator glucose monitor worn by his 12 year-old son David (rear), who was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes when he was 11 months old, in Acton, Massachusetts July 23, 2011.

Type 2 diabetes drug canagliflozin, sold as Invokana, may protect the patients from serious heart ailments, heart attack and also stroke. As per a large study involving 10,000 patients, the drug also slows down renal disease progression significantly.

The study has been published in the New England Journal of Medicine. Australian researcher from The George Institute for Global Health, Prof. Bruce Neal, has stated that this study has provided hope to numerous Australians with Type 2 diabetes, and who suffer from coronary heart diseases. Such heart diseases are the biggest killer of people with type 2 diabetes in Australia. Current treatments for diabetes only lower the blood glucose level and nothing much, explained Prof. Neal.

A diabetic, or a doctor treating diabetic patients, would want something that would protect the patients against ill health or things that can turn out to be fatal. The researchers involved in the study also attempted to determine the safety of the drug canagliflozin that reduces blood sugar levels by blocking body’s re-absorption of glucose, reports 9News.com.au via AAP. Most other drugs work by managing the insulin levels. The researchers were surprised to see that the drug was not only safe for use but also reduced overall risk of cardiovascular diseases.

It reduced the risk of such diseases by 14 percent and also reduced the risk of heart failure hospitalisation by 33 percent. A 40 percent drop in kidney decline was also noticed. This is a very significant find as diabetes is the biggest cause of kidney failure. Thus, the drug canagliflozin has various other benefits aside from being a type 2 diabetes drug. Canagliflozin has also led to weight loss and reduced blood pressure. Prof. Neal presented the findings at the American Diabetes Association conference in the US on Tuesday.

However, patients were twice as likely to suffer from amputations, and the researchers are still in the dark as to what leads to this increased risk of amputation. A lot of work is needed in this area. Hence, clinicians should be cautious about prescribing this drug to those who are at a high risk of amputation.

“We would cause about 15 people to have an amputation, and 10 of those would have amputations of the toe or a part of the forefoot and five of those would have an amputation above the ankle,” said Prof. Neal.

Executive Director of The George Institute Australia, co-author Prof. Vlado Perkovic, is extremely happy about the findings and has described it as “a game-changer in the treatment of type 2 diabetes.”