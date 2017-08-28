Dhaka Test: Australia in trouble after Day 2 against Bangladesh

By @saihoops on
Steven Smith, Australia's tour of India
Cricket - India v Australia - Fourth Test cricket match - Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, India - 28/03/17 - Australia's captain Steven Smith stands in the field. Reuters / Adnan Abidi

The Australian team found itself in a lot of trouble at the end of Day 2 of the ongoing Dhaka Test against Bangladesh on Monday. After conceding a 43-run first-innings lead, the Australians found themselves behind by 88 runs at the end of the day's play.

Bangladesh ended the day 45/1 after 22 overs as opener Tamim Iqbal (30 not out) and night watchman Taijul Islam (0 not out) steered the home team to safety in the evening session. 

After bowling out Bangladesh for 265 in the first innings, Steven Smith's young Australian team was dismissed for 217. Opener Matt Renshaw top-scored with 45 from 94 balls while all-rounder Ashton Agar remained unbeaten on 41 before Shakib Al Hasan (5/68) made quick work of the Aussie tailenders. 

Peter Handscomb (33) and Glenn Maxwell (23) showed resolve but were unable to stitch together a match-altering partnership. On a slow, turning, surface, the Bangladeshi bowlers had their way against an Australian team that has been found wanting on recent tours to the Asian subcontinent. 

Australia vs Bangladesh: Agar, Cummins show grit for visitors

As aptly described by ESPNCricinfo, Australia's late order batsmen Agar and Pat Cummins (25 from 90 balls) batted together for 25.2 overs -- proving that the wicket was not as difficult as advertised. 

"Cummins and Agar took those reprieves and used them to bat together for 25.2 overs, displaying impressive patience and technique that some of their top-order colleagues might learn from. For a while, it even looked like they might lift Australia close to Bangladesh's total of 260. But on 25 from 89 balls, Cummins tried to drive Shakib through the off side and was bowled; Agar finished unbeaten on 41 off 97 when Josh Hazlewood was taken at short leg off Shakib for 5," wrote Brydon Coverdale in his report.

For Bangladesh, all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been sensational with both bat and ball. After scoring a unbeaten 84 to help the hosts amass a respectable 260, Al Hasan claimed figures of 5/68 from 25.5 overs to bowl out the Australians for 217. The Bangladeshis will now try to build on their overnight lead of 88.

Join the Discussion
SA business owners expect unemployment rate to rise: survey
A look into an average Australian's pay packet
Australian fintech sector launches first dedicated employment platform
Employment growth in Australia is stronger in 2017 amid AI 'threats'
Australia: 10 highest paid ASX100 CEOs on a realised pay basis
Australia: 10 highest paid ASX100 CEOs on a realised pay basis
ATO requires top 1000 companies to report 'contestable' issues
ATO requires top 1000 companies to report 'contestable' issues
More Business
Danish Crown Prince Frederik turned away from Brisbane bar
How suspected terrorist escaped after Barcelona attack
Aussie teens want 'glamorous' jobs like footballers, actors and YouTubers: report
Body cavity search: woman is suing police for '11-minute rape'
Idaho Republican suggests it’s ‘plausible’ Obama was behind Charlottesville protest
Idaho Republican suggests it’s ‘plausible’ Obama was behind Charlottesville protest
Couple allegedly engaged in sex acts on Vegas flight released without charges
Couple allegedly engaged in sex acts on Vegas flight released without charges
More News
Kyrie Irving Trade: Cavs inquire about Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum
2017 US Open draw reshuffle ends hopes of Federer vs Nadal final
Conor McGregor's next fight: Five intriguing options
Belgian Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton clinches third victory at Spa
Dhaka Test: Australia in trouble after Day 2 against Bangladesh
Dhaka Test: Australia in trouble after Day 2 against Bangladesh
2017 US Open: Roger Federer, Nick Kyrgios on 4th round collision course
2017 US Open: Roger Federer, Nick Kyrgios on 4th round collision course
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
‘Rick and Morty’ season 3 episode 6 live stream: 'Rest and Ricklaxation'
‘Game of Thrones’ season 7 finale: Big love making scene
'Animal Kingdom' season 2 finale 'Betrayal' spoilers [VIDEOS]
‘Vikings’ season 5: Unapologetic Ivar talks about Sigurd’s death [VIDEO]
'Outlander' season 3: Claire's kitchen troubles; 'Jesus H. Roosevelt Christ'
‘Outlander’ season 3: First look at Young Ian
'Coronation Street' spoilers for Aug. 28: Gary hides his injuries from Ukraine
'Coronation Street' Aug. 28 spoilers [SPOILERS]
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car