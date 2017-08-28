Dhaka Test: Australia in trouble after Day 2 against Bangladesh

The Australian team found itself in a lot of trouble at the end of Day 2 of the ongoing Dhaka Test against Bangladesh on Monday. After conceding a 43-run first-innings lead, the Australians found themselves behind by 88 runs at the end of the day's play.

Bangladesh ended the day 45/1 after 22 overs as opener Tamim Iqbal (30 not out) and night watchman Taijul Islam (0 not out) steered the home team to safety in the evening session.

After bowling out Bangladesh for 265 in the first innings, Steven Smith's young Australian team was dismissed for 217. Opener Matt Renshaw top-scored with 45 from 94 balls while all-rounder Ashton Agar remained unbeaten on 41 before Shakib Al Hasan (5/68) made quick work of the Aussie tailenders.

Peter Handscomb (33) and Glenn Maxwell (23) showed resolve but were unable to stitch together a match-altering partnership. On a slow, turning, surface, the Bangladeshi bowlers had their way against an Australian team that has been found wanting on recent tours to the Asian subcontinent.

Australia vs Bangladesh: Agar, Cummins show grit for visitors

As aptly described by ESPNCricinfo, Australia's late order batsmen Agar and Pat Cummins (25 from 90 balls) batted together for 25.2 overs -- proving that the wicket was not as difficult as advertised.

"Cummins and Agar took those reprieves and used them to bat together for 25.2 overs, displaying impressive patience and technique that some of their top-order colleagues might learn from. For a while, it even looked like they might lift Australia close to Bangladesh's total of 260. But on 25 from 89 balls, Cummins tried to drive Shakib through the off side and was bowled; Agar finished unbeaten on 41 off 97 when Josh Hazlewood was taken at short leg off Shakib for 5," wrote Brydon Coverdale in his report.

For Bangladesh, all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been sensational with both bat and ball. After scoring a unbeaten 84 to help the hosts amass a respectable 260, Al Hasan claimed figures of 5/68 from 25.5 overs to bowl out the Australians for 217. The Bangladeshis will now try to build on their overnight lead of 88.