Detroit Pistons to revisit Andre Drummond trade in near future

Andre Drummond trade, NBA Trade News, Detroit Pistons
Mar 4, 2017; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Detroit Pistons centre Andre Drummond (0) attempts to drive against Philadelphia 76ers forward Richaun Holmes (22) during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. USA TODAY Sports / Bill Streicher

The Detroit Pistons are expected to weigh potential Andre Drummond trade offers unless the team makes steady strides from last season, according to a report. The Pistons explored moving Drummond prior to February's deadline and never removed the centre from the trading block this offseason. 

According to ESPN's Zach Lowe, Drummond didn't generate enough interest in the trade market. "The Pistons sniffed out the Drummond trade market for much of the winter, and found little interest, sources told ESPN then, Lowe wrote in an article published Friday.

The report added that Stan Van Gundy, coach-cum-president of the club, wants Drummond to improve his skills in the low post and become a better floor spacer. Prior to the 2016-17 season, Drummond and the Pistons agreed to a lucrative, five-year max extension worth US$127 million (AU$167 million).

Since Drummond owns a Player Option ahead of the 2020-21 season, the team which trades for the rim protector would be guaranteed of his services for a minimum of three seasons. Several analysts believe Drummond hasn't lived up to his max billing and lacks the athleticism to become an elite defensive centre. 

Andre Drummond Trade: Pistons to explore all options

In June, The Detroit News reported that Van Gundy and the Pistons front office will continue to explore various moves to improve the roster that notched up 37 victories last season. In an interview, Van Gundy revealed a conversation he had with Drummond in which he told the centre that a trade was possible.

"What I told him today is -- the rumour he specifically asked me about, Sacramento for the fifth pick, I think, is what he asked me about -- and I said, 'No, that hasn’t been discussed. But I’m not going to look him in the eye and say, 'I'll never trade you.' I mean, we won 37 games, which was my other point to my team at the end of the year. So we’re going to look to do anything we can to get better. That’s just the reality of it. And I reiterated that to him tonight," said Van Gundy, who coached the Orlando Magic before arriving in Detroit.

Andre Drummond averaged a tally of 13.6 points, 13.8 rebounds and 1.1 blocks last season. A season earlier, the big man averaged career-high numbers of 16.2 points, 14.8 rebounds and 1.4 blocks. If the Pistons don't maintain a winning record at February's deadline, an Andre Drummond trade becomes a strong possibility.

