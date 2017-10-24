'Destiny 2' ramen pop-up announced for PAX Australia

Bungie and Activision have something special for foodies and gamers alike. The publisher has announced a ramen pop-up, inspired by an emote in “Destiny 2,” at PAX Australia.

The emote, as fans know by now, involves a character (Cayde-6) eating ramen, but not before adding lots of spicy sauce. The in-game ramen will soon be within the reach of everyone’s taste buds once the gaming festival kicks off at the end of October.

According to a release, there’s “no secret that Spicy Ramen is one of character Cayde-6’s favourite dishes in the game,” so Activision has partnered with Akachochin, an izakaya and sake bar, to serve festival-goers with spicy ramen and "deliver a fun, one-off dining experience for Destiny 2 fans and PAX visitors." The pop-up will be located at The Common Lawn of the Melbourne Convention Centre.

In a statement, Akachochin head chef Uein Hayashi assured a variety of ramen types. “For those unsure if they can handle the extra spice, we also have two other Destiny inspired recipes available that we hope will keep fans coming back for more.”

Three recipes in total will be available. “Destiny 2” fans may notice that the items in the menu are based on existing characters. First up is Cayde-6’s Spicy Ramen. Next are the Zavala Ramen with Miso Broth and Ikora Rey Ramen with Soy Broth. Bowls will be served on a first-come, first-served basis, so better arrive at PAX AUS as early as possible.

PAX Australia happens at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre from October 27 to 29. “Destiny 2” will be playable courtesy of the NVIDIA, Razer and Alienware booths. The game was released last September and is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.