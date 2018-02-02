‘Despicable': Court hears how Brisbane woman stole over $340,000 from employers

By on
A gavel is seen in a hearing room in Panama City April 7, 2016. court judge hammer
A gavel is seen in a hearing room in Panama City April 7, 2016. Reuters/Carlos Jasso

A 26-year-old woman who stole over $300,000 from her employers wept in Brisbane District Court on Thursday as she learned that she would have to face jail time. She reportedly stole the money to fund her gambling addiction and lavish lifestyle.

Christina Tupu would now have to raise her seven-month-old daughter behind bars. She was sentenced with multiple fraud charges.

Tupu, who was believed to be from Brisbane, siphoned over $340,000 from companies Toll Holdings and Electrolux between December 2015 and April 2017. In February 2017, over $22,000 was paid back.

The rest of the money was used for a lavish lifestyle. Up to 31 family members have enjoyed international flights including hotels and cruises. The court has also heard about Tupu’s gambling addiction.

“Brazen, despicable and shocking”

Tupu worked for Electrolux as a sales assistant from September 2015 to June 2016, when she was able to take more than $130,000 from the company. Tupu did so by advising one of the business’ customers its banking details had changed and providing her husband’s, news.com.au reported. She also claimed appliances sent to her in-laws had been paid for, but that was not the case.

Then she did not go to work too many times. She was sacked.

After three weeks, she found a new job at Toll Holdings. It took her six months for her offending at her new company to start, but the prosecutor said the level of “sophistication” increased.

She managed to change the bank details on invoices to be paid by her new employer to another company, to those of her husband’s. She duplicated and falsified invoices using her colleagues’ login details. Over $200,000 was deceitfully taken from Toll.

“Brazen, despicable and shocking” were the words judge Gregory Koppenol used to describe the criminality. He added that the breach of trust is breathtaking.

Koppenol thanked Tupu’s extended Polynesian family for packing out the courtroom to show support for her. Some travelled from oversees.

“What’s done is done”

Her husband Hakeai Piutau has commented about the court’s decision, saying there is nothing that could be changed about it. Outside the court, he said “what’s done is done.”

The court heard Piutau had no involvement in his wife’s fraudulent activities. Tupu was sentenced to five-and-a-half years jail, suspended after she served 20 months.

Judge Koppenol took into account the period she had already spent behind bars. Tupu would be eligible for release in March 2019.

Related
Join the Discussion
Australia attracts more high net worth individuals than any other country: analysis
JB Hi-Fi secures spot in world's 250 largest retailers, joins Wesfarmers and Woolworths
Australian banks advise employees to work from home on January 29
Woolworths names Steve Donohue as new Managing Director of Endeavour Drinks
Australian farmland to be marketed to local buyers first before foreign investors
Australian farmland to be marketed to local buyers first before foreign investors
Free payphones in three Brisbane suburbs amid patchy Telstra coverage
Free payphones in three Brisbane suburbs amid patchy Telstra coverage
More Business
NSW Sushi store operator, accountant fined $200K for exploiting young foreign workers
Queensland mother allegedly poisons two disabled children
Australia hailed world’s safest country for a woman
Germany's killer nurse accused of murdering another 97 patients with lethal injections
'Fake news' is Word of the Year 2017 by Collins English Dictionary
'Fake news' is Word of the Year 2017 by Collins English Dictionary
Former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar given 175 years for sexual abuse
Former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar given 175 years for sexual abuse
More News
WWE-bound Ronda Rousey won’t rule out UFC return in the future
Los Angeles Lakers vs Orlando Magic live stream: Watch NBA online
Kevin Love injury update: Cavs star to miss at least 6-8 weeks
Ben Simmons wants to lead Boomers to Olympic gold medal
Tom Brady is 2018 NFL MVP, leaked document reveals
Tom Brady is 2018 NFL MVP, leaked document reveals
Tom Brady will retire after Super Bowl LII if Gisele had her way
Tom Brady will retire after Super Bowl LII if Gisele had her way
More Sports
Steam sale: Humble Paradox Bundle 2018 contains US$239 worth of games
'God of War' gets release date and a new story trailer
Google's two-factor authentication only enabled by less than 10% of users
Steam sale: Fanatical’s Nemesis Bundle 5 tests your survival and fighting skills
Part of Australia was attached to North America years ago, research suggests
Part of Australia was attached to North America years ago, research suggests
PC dominates, Switch rises, in-game loot boxes to continue – GDC 2018 survey
PC dominates, Switch rises, in-game loot boxes to continue – GDC 2018 survey
More Life
‘The Walking Dead’ season 8: Rick and Negan confrontation
‘Outlander’ season 4: Duncan Lacroix spotted on the set
‘Supernatural’ 13x12 recap: ‘Various & Sundry Villains’ brings back Rowena, frees Castiel
'Scorpion' season 4 episode 16 spoilers
'The Resident' season 1 episode 4 'Identity Crisis' spoilers
'The Resident' season 1 episode 4 'Identity Crisis' spoilers
'911' season 1 episode 6 spoilers: Abby, Buck go out on Valentine's
'911' season 1 episode 6 'Heartbreaker' spoilers
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car