'Designated Survivor' season 2 spoilers: Meet Tom Kirkman's mother-in-law

"Designated Survivor" returns to ABC in Sept. 27
By @nessdoctor on
Designated Survivor
Official photo of Keifer Sutherland on the "Designated Survivor" posted on September 20, 2016. Facebook/Designated Survivor

It looks like fans are about to see “Designated Survivor” entirely remade with the introduction of a new showrunner who will be taking an entirely different approach as well as the introduction of several new cast members. One of the most exciting new cast members is former “Parenthood” star Bonnie Bedelia who has been cast for a key recurring role in the second season.

Spoiler alert! This article contains “Designated Survivor” spoilers. Read on if you would like to know what happens before the next episode airs.

Bedelia will be taking on the role of Eva Booker, who is perhaps the most powerful mother in law in the world as she happens to be that of President Kirkman (Kiefer Sutherland.) Eva has been a widow for 20 years already and is convectively devoted to her daughter and grandchildren. She is also very open about being a fan of her son in law. She also has some good credit on her own standing as she has spent her professional career as a secretary of a Department of Defense contracting officer.

The Hollywood Reporter says that Bedelia has been described as beautiful and easily elegant. She is also proud, independent and self-reliant. Her husband was a salesman. With such a strong personality, it looks like she will be a threat or a dependable mother figure for Mr. President.

Bedelia is one of several new cast members who will be starring in the second season of ABC’s newest political thriller. She will be joined in by “Royal Pains” alumni Paulo Constanzo, Ben Lawson from “The Deep End, Zoe McLellan from “NCIS: New Orleans” while Keith Eisner of “The Good Wife” will take over as showrunner.

Fans can be assured of a reliable performance from Bedelia who has starred as family matriarch Camille Braverman on “Parenthood” for all six seasons. She is best known for her roles in the first two “Die Hard” movies as well as in “Heart Like a Wheel.”

Designated Survivor” will return on September 27 at 10 p.m. on ABC. It also airs on Netflix US and Australia.

