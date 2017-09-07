'Designated Survivor' season 2: the Kirkmans are in danger; whiz kid joins the White House

After a really twisted Season 1, where viewers saw how the most powerful man on earth struggled within the walls of the White House, it looks like things are taking a different approach as the show returns for a second season. While another set of challenges awaits President Kirkman (Kiefer Sutherland), the line of succession to the presidency continues to grow.

Spoiler alert! This article contains “Designated Survivor” spoilers. Read on if you would like to know what happens before the next episode airs.

ABC’s hit political thriller will have a new showrunner for this upcoming season, who will actually be the show’s fourth one since it premiered. Keith Eisner, executive producer of “The Good Wife,” will be taking over the lead duties for season 2. His previous work includes “NYPD Blue,” “Law & Order” and “Gilmore Girls.” He takes over from Jeff Melvoi.

Den of Geek reports that for season 2, “Designated Survivor” will have three new cast members who will be joining in as series regulars. Zoe McLellan from “NCIS: New Orleans” will be playing Kendra Daynes, a brilliant and wily attorney who lands her dream job as White House counsel. Paulo Costanzo, who was previously seen in “The Night Of,” will be playing Lyor Boone, who happens to be the new Political Director. His character has been described as a whiz kid who was brought in to help a presidency that has been struggling with is messaging and political tactics.

Ben Lawson from “The Deep End” will be playing Damian Rennett in this upcoming season. His character has been described as an MI-6 operative who will be meeting with Hannah while posing as a Dutchman. How Agent Wells will respond to this so-called impostor is something fans should look forward to, especially on the action side.

A new video for season 2 has also just been unveiled. Here, it’s been hinted that President Kirkman’s family will be in danger. From what or from whom, we all wait with bated breath to find out with the season premieres.

“Designated Survivor” will return September 27 on ABC. It also airs on Netflix US and Australia .