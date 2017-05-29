'Designated Survivor' season 2 cast update: Kiefer Sutherland snapped in totally un-Kirkman-like behaviour at a bar; pursues music career during season break

Expected return date on NBC: September 2017
By @nessdoctor on
Kiefer Sutherland
Cast member Kiefer Sutherland waves at a panel for the television series "Designated Survivor" during the TCA Disney ABC Summer Press Tour in Beverly Hills, California U.S., August 4, 2016. Reuters/Mario Anzuoni

Everyone knows Kiefer Sutherland as the badass that he is in “24” to becoming a troubled President of the United States in “Designated Survivor." It would be hard to imagine that this man has a fun side to himself. However, he actually does. Everyone might wonder what he is up to when he is not chasing criminals or getting hounded by terrorists. Behind all that charisma is a regular guy who enjoys music and some booze.

Sutherland is nothing short of perfect to be the actor to play the most powerful man on earth on “Designated Survivor.” If nothing prepared him for a challenging role at the White House, the same can be said for him and how he handles his musical career. This was launched last year with the release of his debut album “Down in a Hole,” which features a rock and folk vibe. He later on went on tour that brought him to Thalia Hall. This became a huge learning experience for the actor.

“I thought I was going to be able to use 30 years experience working as an actor. Certainly that was gonna help me on stage. I was wrong,” says the 50-year-old actor in an interview with the Chicago Sun Times. He also adds that the one part that he had left out for 30 years was that he was able to work as an actor through a character. When he goes on stage as a singer, the songs get very personal and he is able to make them his own. The two experiences end up getting very different for him, although he gets to tell stories in both capacities.

Everyone might not expect this brusque actor to have a fun side with a music career, but most people might get even more shocked to learn that he enjoys his booze every once in a while. Radar Online says that in a recent Randy Lennox party in Ottowa, Canada, the actor had been partying like there was no tomorrow.

Sutherland was reportedly downing shots that looked like whiskey as he was enjoying the open bar and taking full advantage of the situation. Sutherland had a lot of failed relationships in the past, including a controversial engagement to Julia Roberts. While he might not have been that lucky in love early on, he says that he has not given up on finding love just yet.

Keifer Sutherland returns to the TV screens via “Designated Survivor” season 2 in September. The show airs on NBC in the US. It also airs on Netflix US and Australia.

McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car