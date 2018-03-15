Department of Human Services reminds Australian apprentices, students to keep details up-to-date

A man walks into a Centrelink, part of the Australian government's department of human services where job seekers search for employment, in a Sydney suburb, August 7, 2014.

Australian apprentices and students who have applied for a Centrelink payment are advised to keep their details updated so they will get the correct payment. The Department of Human Services General Manager Hank has reminded students to inform the department of any changes to ensure their information is up-to-date, and digital services can be used to update details so there is no need to call or visit a service centre.

Department of Human Services General Manager Hank Jongen has said recipients of Austudy, ABSTUDY and Youth Allowance have 14 days to update them regarding any changes to their circumstances. These may include income, address, relationship status and study details as these may affect payments.

“Students can use digital services to tell the department about changes to their circumstances without needing to call or visit a service centre,” Jongen said in a statement. For instance, students can inform the department that they are no longer working through their online account via myGov or the Express Plus Centrelink mobile app.

Digital options are increasingly becoming the preferred method for students to complete their business with the Department of Human Services. On average, students report 100,000 times with their Express Plus mobile app and 80,000 times every month using their Centrelink online account.

Jongen said students also have the option to subscribe to electronic messaging for reminders. They can utilise the myGov or the Express Plus mobile app to monitor the progress of their application.

Students can stay updated and keep in touch with the department through social media. There are accounts called Student Update on Facebook and @StudentUpdateAU on Twitter that they can follow. The department welcomes questions from students and posts the latest news about students.

Recently, the department has hosted a Facebook Live event on Student Update. It answered queries about claiming for Youth Allowance. Questions about eligibility, what documents are needed to make a claim and how to lodge and monitor claims for student payments were answered by a student subject matter expert. The Facebook video has had more than 4700 views.

There were previous reports that claimed Centrelink customers have engaged in a busy-signal bonanza in the past year. The Department of Human Services is expected to continue to explore and modernise the delivery of services with the use of digital ventures such as Facebook Live. Visit humanservices.gov.au/students for additional information on student payments or keeping details up-to-date.