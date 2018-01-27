DeMarcus Cousins injury update: Pelicans star to miss remainder of the season

Jan 26, 2018; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center DeMarcus Cousins (0) lays on the ground after suffering an apparent injury during the fourth quarter against the Houston Rockets at the Smoothie King Center. Pelicans defeated the Rockets 115-113.

New Orleans Pelicans star DeMarcus Cousins has suffered a torn left Achilles tendon and will miss the remainder of the season, according to several reports. Cousins suffered the injury during the Pelicans' 115-113 victory over the Houston Rockets on Friday (Saturday AEDT).

The Pelicans have confirmed that Cousins will undergo season-ending surgery. Cousins was recently voted in as a starter for the forthcoming All-Star game in Los Angeles. An unrestricted free agent in July, Cousins has likely played his last game for the Anthony Davis-led Pelicans.

Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry acknowledged that the untimely injury could progress his team's push for a playoff berth. The Pelicans (27-21) are currently the sixth seed in the tough Western Conference.

"We were starting to play damn good basketball. DeMarcus has been great. I feel horrible for him. Everything that he's done, and what he's tried to do for us this year and what he's made himself and the improvements in all areas that he's made on and off the court, has just been great. I don't want that to happen to a guy that's trying to better himself," Gentry said after the game, via ESPN.

Cousins suffered the non-contact injury during the final few moments of Friday's victory. With 12 seconds left, Cousins tried to rebound his own missed free throw by poking the ball away from Rockets forward Trevor Ariza. After landing on his left leg, Cousins hopped a few times on his other foot before collapsing to the court. He had to be carried out of the court.

Anthony Davis, Cousins' All-Star teammate, is still trying to come to grips with the freak injury. "We were just getting it. We were just figuring everything out. That's the tough part. We've just got to keep going. We've got to keep going and keep finding a way to win."

DeMarcus Cousins averaged an impressive tally of 25.2 points, 12.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists in his eighth season in the NBA. According to ESPN Stats & Information, only four players have averaged those numbers over the last 50 seasons. All those four players were crowned MVP of the league. Stay tuned for the latest DeMarcus Cousins injury update.