DeMarcus Cousins free agency: Lakers, Mavericks biggest rivals to Pelicans

New Orleans Pelicans star DeMarcus Cousins, averaging an impressive tally of 25.2 points, 12.7 rebounds and 5.1 assists this season, will be highly coveted when NBA Free Agency 2018 gets underway in July. The Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks are reportedly planning to pursue the All-Star big man.

Though the Pelicans are viewed as frontrunners to retain Cousins, the former Kentucky standout is expected to meet several suitors in July. The Pelicans own Cousins' Bird Rights and are eligible to offer him a five-year max contract north of US$170 million (AU$212 million).

According to Mark Stein of New York Times, the Pelicans will try to do everything to re-sign Cousins but face stiff competition from the Lakers and Mavericks.

"I think most teams around the league believe that the Pelicans will re-sign Cousins unless he doesn't want to stay there. I think the Pelicans are the clear favorites. Now, I would say there's an expectation and maybe even speculation on the part of rival teams, but I've heard Dallas and the Lakers mentioned most frequently that those are teams that expected, whatever expected means, to make a run at him," Stein said on the Dunc'd On Podcast.

Lakers free agency: Paul George, LeBron James top targets

It's no secret that the Lakers have been trying to clear up cap room for two max-level free agent stars. Cousins will be joined by the likes of LeBron James, Paul George, DeAndre Jordan and Chris Paul in the open market. Stein noted Cousins is lowers on the Lakers' wish list than hometown star George and James.

"Now for the Lakers, they have other targets. I would think Cousins is lower on their list than certainly LeBron or Paul George, but Dallas going after Cousins would be a very Mark Cuban move. I obviously live in Dallas. There's been talk about Cousins here for a while, certainly around town people expect the Mavs to go after him. Can they convince him to leave New Orleans if the Pels put that max deal on the table?"

There is also the possibility that the Pelicans take offers for a potential DeMarcus Cousins trade ahead of the Feb. 8 NBA Trade Deadline. According to NBA insider Eric Pincus, the Lakers will target both Cousins and George within the next few weeks. A year ago, the Sacramento Kings traded Cousins to the Pelicans in exchange for Buddy Hield, Tyreke Evans, Langston Galloway, a 2017 first-round pick and second-rounder (via Philadelphia 76ers). Stay tuned for the latest buzz around DeMarcus Cousins free agency.