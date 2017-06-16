Dell launches new UltraSharp 38 curved monitor and world’s first 4K UHD high-brightness laser projector

Dell U3818DW UltraSharp 38 curved monitor
The Dell U3818DW UltraSharp 38 is the company’s first 37.5-inch ultrawide curved display monitor. Dell

Dell has launched two visually stimulating new products, the S718QL advanced 4K laser projector and the U3818DW UltraSharp 38 curved monitor. The former is said to be the biosphere’s first high-brightness 4K UHD ultra-short throw laser projector while the latter is the brand’s first 37.5-inch ultrawide curved display monitor. The S718QL is set for a July 19 release, but the U3818DW will be available starting June 23.

Dell takes pride in crafting premium monitors. After all, the Texas-based tech titan is the top global display brand for four years running. It’s also the top name in the North American LCD monitor market for 17 straight years.

The company’s new offering, the UltraSharp 38, is another brand milestone. It’s Dell’s first 37.5-inch ultrawide curved screen monitor, and it comes with 99 percent sRGB factory calibration. Like the company’s previous displays, it’s optimised for productive multitasking and dual monitor setups thanks to the KVM feature.

The Dell U3818DW monitor sports a panoramic WQHD screen that brings about 25 percent more visual content compared to a 34-inch WQHD monitor with a 21:9 aspect ratio. Users can modify screen layout and view various programmes side by side via Display Manager. The new UltraSharp series monitor also equips a handy single cable, which comes with 100 W USB Type-C connectivity, and integrated dual 9 W speakers.

Dell S718QL advanced 4K laser projector The Dell S718QL advanced 4K laser projector is set for a July 19 release in the US.  Dell

Dell’s new laser projector, meanwhile, is good enough for daytime viewing. It boasts of a true 4K UHD resolution and is HDR compatible, which means it sends off 8.3 million pixels of stimulating colour. It can also project a 100-inch image even from just four inches away from the wall, which is convenient for those don’t enjoy beams and shadows taking over when presenting.

The S718QL can be connected to an assortment of formats and devices. It can wirelessly launch images from up to four different devices all at the same time using an office network. Content from USB flash drives pose no problems and audio from Bluetooth-compatible devices can also be wirelessly blasted off.

“Our customers demand the best in displays technology, and Dell remains committed to listening to their needs,” said Davis Lee, senior vice president of Dell Displays. “With more people than ever looking for ways to improve productivity at their desk and elevate their meeting room experience, we’re excited to introduce these new products that bring innovation to the workplace.”

The Dell U3818DW UltraSharp 38 curved monitor is set for a June 23 release in the US and carries a US$1,499 (AU$1,975) price tag. The S718QL advanced 4K laser projector will be available on July 19 for US$5,999 (AU$7,889). Official Australian pricing and release details have yet to be announced.

