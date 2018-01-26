Debt consolidation can build wealth over time says experts

Household debt levels in the land down under are now 100% more than the total earnings of all Australian households. According to The Australian, this lends itself to high household leverage rates, and exceptionally poor negative gearing.

While Australian economists and financial management experts are cautious about sounding the alarm, there is a high degree of risk when debt levels rise beyond what is accepted as normal in an economy. The government is not in the business of prescribing to individuals and businesses how much they should borrow, but this does not negate the need for sound financial management of credit facilities.

The RBA (Reserve Bank of Australia) has been focusing its attention on household debt, and its impact on the Australian economy. Since rising debt levels are associated with higher debt defaults, there is growing concern in Australia. Negative gearing has garnered significant press coverage in recent months, and for good reason. While government turns the other cheek, Australian households are playing catch-up with rising interest-related repayments on their debt.

What Does the RBA Think of Australian Household Debt?

The Reserve Bank of Australia contends that debt levels are rising sharply, and it is for this reason that Australian interest rates cannot be increased. At the time of writing, the interest rate in Australia was 1.5%. The country’s GDP growth rate was listed at 0.6% and the unemployment rate at 5.4%. The current inflation rate in Australia is 1.8%. At its meeting in December 2017, the RBA decided to maintain the interest rate at 1.5%. The reasoning behind this policy decision is linked to the uncertainty surrounding household consumption in Australia.

The growth in housing debt has outstripped the growth in household income levels for quite some time. As a result, the Australian government has implemented a strict set of standards on the credit markets, with tightening across the board. This simply means that borrowers are now finding it increasingly difficult to get approved for lines of credit with banks and other financial institutions. This is designed to reduce the risk profile of Australian households, but does little to alleviate the short-term problems associated with burgeoning debt levels.

From Macro to Micro: The Debt Elimination Program

From a macroeconomic perspective, rising debt levels do not bode well for economic growth. For one, debt does not reflect true GDP since a debt-fueled economy is always at risk of default. To better assess the implications of macroeconomic debt via the aggregate of household debt in Australia, it’s imperative to break it down into individual household management of debt. Financial planners recommend that Australian households follow age-old advice including saving, setting a budget, understand market mechanics, and managing finances.

Indeed, these very sentiments have been echoed in a similar form by many people who have pulled themselves up by their bootstraps. One of the loudest voices in Hollywood talks openly about the negative implications of being heavily indebted. According to Hollywood writer, director, and actor Tyler Perry, "Being poor is expensive… Avoid getting into debt and start saving and building an emergency fund." However, many folks like their financial advice to be backed up with a workable plan.

Since many Aussie households already find themselves with untenable levels of debt, there are certain options available. These include the least-preferred option of bankruptcy which would eliminate many forms of debt, but leave your credit ruined. Another option which is gaining traction with households is debt consolidation. This is the process by which high interest debt such as credit card debt is paid off in full with a low-interest loan from a bank or an alternative financial provider. The cost savings generated through this can be used to pay down the principal of the debt quickly, and leave the borrower with a much more affordable loan.